Stay alert and safe: PM Narendra Modi to States on Omicron variant threat





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a high-level review meeting Thursday on the status of Covid-19, Omicron and health systems readiness said the country must be “satark” and “savdhan” at the light of the new variant and ensured that the government is alert and seized of the evolution of the scenario. The meeting was held on the day that India vaccinated 60% of its total adult population even as the number of Omicron cases in the country reached 236, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The prime minister called on officials to ensure that state health systems, starting at the district level, are strengthened to meet any challenges posed by the new variant. He also called on officials to work regularly with States and review the readiness of various components of the health infrastructure, including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, among others. “The focus should be on rapid and efficient contact tracing, scaling up testing, accelerating vaccination and strengthening health infrastructure,” Modi said. The Center would also send teams to states with low immunization, increasing cases and insufficient health infrastructure to assist them. The ministry, in a review meeting with states earlier today, called on them to impose nighttime curfews, strict regulations on large gatherings, and an exponential increase in immunization in the falling states. prepare for elections. “Observe all precautions. Don’t let your guard down, ”the ministry said in a statement. At the meeting chaired by Secretary of Health Rajesh Bhushan with state health departments held in view of the Omicron variant, the ministry said that the existing national clinical management protocol remained unchanged for the new variant. For testing, the correct ratio of RT-PCR to rapid antigen test should be in the ratio of at least 60:40 on a daily basis. The ministry said that could be raised to a 70:30 ratio. States were asked to increase bed capacity, provide logistics such as ambulances, and implement mechanisms for the smooth transfer of patients. In addition, they should maintain a buffer stock of essential drugs for at least 30 days, the government said. The maximum number of Omicron cases in the country is in Maharashtra (65), followed by Delhi (64), according to ministry data on Thursday morning. “As many states have decommissioned Covid facilities, they are required to have a plan of action ready to make them operational as well as an adequate availability of doctors and ambulances on duty, in case there are any. an increase in Covid cases, ”the ministry said. The Health Secretary also told States that, since the symptoms of the Omicron variant closely mimic the common cold with a higher rate of transmissibility and doubling time, a syndromic approach to containment of Covid can be used. “Any restrictions must be enforced for at least 14 days. “ State health departments have been asked to monitor the status and progress of budget spending on a daily basis using funds sanctioned under the Covid emergency response program and physical progress in this regard. In a video conference with states, Bhushan said bags with low vaccine coverage and those with low Covid exposure may be more vulnerable to the new Omicron variant. States should pay particular attention to scaling up immunization in these pockets.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/be-alert-safe-pm-narendra-modi-to-states-on-omicron-variant-threat-121122400024_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos