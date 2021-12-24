Trump defending Covid vaccine against Candace Owens is a good thing





Donald Trumps handled the Covid-19 pandemic while the president was horrible. He downplayed the importance of the new coronavirus by likening it to the flu, he spoke out against life-saving blockages and he considered injecting disinfectant as a remedy. But in a rare display of common sense, Trump recently attempted to sell his own base on the value of Covid vaccines.

The former president wants credit for his administrative role in the rapid development and distribution of vaccines. He might not be championing vaccines for the right reasons, but given he’s arguably the most influential person in America when it comes to convincing skeptical establishment conservatives to get the hang of it, the consequences are beneficial for our country. His fight with anti-vaccine activists also testifies to tensions within his base that will have to be reckoned with if he shows up in 2024.

Trump clearly sees the development of vaccines while he was president as an opportunity to secure his historic legacy.

In an interview for The Daily Wire with right-wing commentator Candace Owens, Trump spoke about the development of the three main Covid vaccines in the United States while he was still President, and, in the Trumpian way, did so. merit is awarded as if he had designed them himself in the laboratory.

The vaccine is one of humanity’s greatest achievements, Trump said. I came up with a vaccine with three vaccines which are all very, very good in less than nine months. It was to take five to twelve years.

(Trump has had a mixed record on vaccine development: he politicized the process by inappropriately relying on regulators for approval, but his investment and interest in development and deployment assistance has been helpful in speed it up.)

When Owens responded that more people died from Covid during President Joe Bidens’ tenure than Trumps (which is not correct) and suggested that this raised questions about the effectiveness of vaccines, Trump interrupted for them. defend.

The vaccine has worked, but some people don’t take it, he said. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not get the vaccine. But it’s still their choice.

And if you take the vaccine, you are protected, ”continued Trump. “The results of the vaccine are very good. And if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they get vaccinated. “

In that same interview, he criticized mask warrants, including for children in schools. But the takeaway was a shameless plea to get vaccinated in the face of misinformation about whether vaccines work.

Trump’s reasoning became clearer during an interview at a public event with Bill OReilly on Sunday. He championed vaccines as something that has saved millions of lives and something that should be seen as a badge of pride. Take credit for it. Take credit for it. It’s a big thing that we have done is historic. Don’t let them win out. Let’s not take it away. You play their hands, as you say to yourself, Oh the vaccine. Trump later revealed he got a recall and fought off boos from the crowd.

There are a few things going on here. Trump clearly sees vaccine development while president as an opportunity to secure his historic legacy, to say he shaped world events while in the White House. And he also considers it to be politically advantageous for the right to try and own the Covid vaccines and claim to be the perpetrator.

Trump’s desirability is unsightly as always, but the most heartwarming truth behind it is that Trump appears to believe in the effectiveness of vaccines himself. He was vaccinated while in the White House, and he has since taken a booster and he seemed happy to share this news at the event with OReilly. Especially since the spread of the omicron wildfires have fueled new conspiracy theories and false claims about how vaccines are not worth the money, it is extremely valuable that Trump is prepared to face the skeptics.

If Trump runs in 2024, it goes without saying that he could back down if he determines that his views on the vaccine could be an electoral handicap. But his apparent belief that they work, and his belief that they will put him on the right side of history, if only for ego reasons, is a boon to America.

