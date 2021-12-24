Will India receive booster doses soon? Narendra Modi government launches study as Omicron cases rise





The advent of Omicron, a new mutation in the coronavirus, has sparked calls for booster doses in the country

A health worker takes a swab sample from a traveler to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai. PA

The Narendra Modi government has launched a study to assess the need for booster doses against COVID-19 in India, News18.com has learned. The multi-center study, led by the first institute in the Department of Biotechnology, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), aims to cover more than 3,000 participants who received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine six months ago. The study, sponsored by DBT, looks at three vaccines used in India Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The advent of Omicron, a new mutation of the coronavirus, triggered calls for booster doses in the country. The goal of a booster dose is to restore the effectiveness of the vaccine. However, so far, it is not clear whether the immunity conferred by vaccines in India has started to wane or if there is an urgent need for booster doses. This is an academic study where the idea is to understand the duration of immunity in the real world scenario. Blood samples were taken to assess cell-mediated immunity, said a senior official who, at the head of one of the sites listed in the study, said News18.com. We will analyze the response of T and B lymphocytes and antibodies, and what is the level of protection six months after receiving the second dose. This will improve our understanding of the need for booster doses in India, the official added. The central government has so far made no decision on the booster doses. The government-appointed National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) is expected to meet soon to take an appeal on the matter. How is the study going? The study was designed to include four cohorts of people over 40, people under 40, people infected with COVID-19 before vaccination, and people with co-morbidities. Hospital sites involved in the study are collecting blood samples in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram and Faridabad. A simple questionnaire was created to collect information about their medical history, vaccination status and other clinical information, the source said. The sites will submit the report on blood samples as well as the analysis of booster dose requirements in India. We will submit the report for boosters requirement in India. During this time, we have weekly discussions with DBT THSTI and send the blood samples.

