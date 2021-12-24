Jokowi wants mosques to become a center of Da’wah and education for the people





IHRAM.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the office building of the Central Executive Council of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) in Jakarta on Friday (24/12). With the new DMI Central Leadership building, it is hoped that it will increase DMI’s enthusiasm for making the mosque a center of da’wah and education for the people, as well as a place of deliberation to build unity. . “To strengthen national ties, it is also a center for development and improvement of the well-being of people,” Jokowi continued in his speech broadcast on the Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat. As a center of preaching and education of the people, Jokowi hopes that the mosque will also become a place where people can get information, deepen their religious knowledge, and create good deeds and noble character. In addition, the existence of the mosque should also contribute to the building of Indonesian civilization and become a blessing for the universe. Jokowi believed that mosques should function as economic boosters for people and build a society that is economically, politically and culturally empowered. “Join the government in reducing unemployment, eradicating poverty and removing the inequalities that we currently have so that the well-being of the people increases and improves,” Jokowi said. DMI General Chairman Jusuf Kalla said that currently DMI is making a number of efforts in the mission of making mosques thrive. Such as developing digital apps to connect preachers and congregations, empower mosques by cooperating with a number of items that focus on targeting MSMEs, on how to make mosque management arrangements more modern and professional. “In the days of the Apostle, we knew that mosques were not only places of worship, but also educational, economic, social and other places,” he said. For this reason, JK said that an effort is being made to improve the management of mosques in order to standardize the management of mosques. On the other hand, he added, currently DMI is also working on a mosque waqf certificate to make it more measurable. “Our hope is that the mosque can become an investment for charitable worship. So I thank the government, because without government subsidies, of course, this DMI office cannot be realized (it exists),” JK said.

