Donald Trump calls on SC to block publication of documents relating to Capitol Riot investigation, World News





Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to prevent the release of White House documents to a congressional committee examining the assault on Capitol Hill by his supporters on Jan.6.

The former president asked the country’s highest court this month to stay a decision by a federal appeals court that rejected his request to keep documents and records secret.

Trump, who has been accused of plotting the assault on Congress, is trying to keep White House records related to the attack a secret as a former president.

An appeals court this month agreed with a lower court that President Joe Biden could waive executive privilege over records. This would allow them to be handed over to the panel investigating violence committed by Trump supporters.

Lawyers for Donald Trump have argued in a Supreme Court file that even after office, former presidents have the right to invoke executive privilege.

They condemned the congressional request for records as being “of a striking magnitude” and accused the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives committee of investigating a “political enemy”.

“Congress cannot dig through the confidential presidential documents of a former president to achieve political goals,” Trump’s lawyers have said.

“In an increasingly partisan political climate, such requests for files will become the norm regardless of which party is in power,” they said.

Defending executive privilege, Trump’s lawyers say it affects “the ability of presidents and their advisers to reliably formulate and receive full and candid advice, without fear that communications will be made public to achieve a political objective “.

The United States Court of Appeals was ruled to delay the release of the White House records until lawyers for the former Republican president can appeal to the Supreme Court.

Trump’s lawyers have asked the conservative-majority Supreme Court to schedule a hearing to determine whether the inquiry request is constitutional and to block the release of the documents in the meantime.

In its decision, the court of appeal noted that the right of a former president does not carry more weight than the right of an incumbent.

“In this case, President Biden, as the head of the executive branch, specifically found that Congress has demonstrated a compelling need for these same documents and that disclosure is in the best interests of the nation,” said the court.

Regarding the records, which are held by the National Archives, the court said the public interest is greater than Trump’s.

Emails, phone records, briefing documents and other recordings are among the documents Trump hopes to block.

Representatives of the House select committee investigating the attempt by hundreds of Trump supporters to block President Biden’s certification of victory in November 2020 are seeking these records.

It also includes the files of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former senior adviser Stephen Miller and his former deputy legal adviser Patrick Philbin.

In addition, Trump objected to the publication of the Daily White House newspaper – the records of his activities, trips, briefings and phone calls.

Another stack of documents Trump refuses to share with Congress include memos he wrote to his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a handwritten note on the events of January 6, and the text of his speech at the rally. “Save America”, which preceded the attack.

(With contributions from agencies)

