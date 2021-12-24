Boris Johnson Christmas Message: Get a Wonderful Gift from a Covid Booster





B oris Johnson is encouraging people across the UK to receive their booster shots in his Christmas message this year, describing it as a wonderful gift for their families. In his Christmas post on Friday, Mr Johnson said: While the time for gift shopping is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing you can give to your family and to the whole country, and that is. ‘get that hit, whether it’s your first or second, or your booster. So that next year’s festivities are even better than this year’s. He also describes a Covid vaccine as an invisible and priceless gift. READ MORE < style="display:block;padding-top:91.7143%"/> (PA Graphics) / PA Graphics The Prime Minister said in his speech: We have received this vaccination which protects us and prevents us from infecting others. And I hope that I will be forgiven for being proud of the immense spirit of good neighborliness shown by the inhabitants of this country. Getting stung not only for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet. And it is, after all, the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this enormous feast, that we must love our neighbor as ourselves. And so let’s think of all those who are good neighbors and think of others. Everyone in the NHS who works at Christmas, our caregivers, everyone involved in the incredible vaccination campaign. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5429%"/> Boris Johnson looks at the Old City of Jerusalem on a visit when he was mayor of London (Stefan Rousseau / PA) / AP Archives Earlier this week, the Prime Minister confirmed that no further Covid-19 restrictions would be in place until Christmas. However, the government said the situation is finely balanced and remains difficult across the country, with the Omicron variant continuing to rise and cases at an all time high. The government will continue to monitor the data closely and will not hesitate to act after Christmas if necessary. As he opens his post, the Prime Minister refers to the spread of Omicron saying: After two years of this pandemic, I cannot say that we are out of it. When Omicron is booming, when we all know it, together we have to try to stop the spread of this new variant, we have to test ourselves and be extra careful when we meet elderly or vulnerable loved ones. We know things are still tough.

