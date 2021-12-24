Omicron Threat: Help Center for States with Insufficient Health Infrastructure





In the wake of the increase in omicron cases, the Center decided Thursday to send its teams to states with low vaccination rates, increasing cases, insufficient health infrastructure to assist them. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Considering the new variant, we should be Satark (vigilant) and Saavdhan (careful), the PM said while asking officials to ensure that health systems in the United States, starting with the level of the district, be strengthened. He said the government is alert and seized with the evolving scenario. It continues to take proactive steps and support states in their containment and management efforts as part of the whole-of-government approach, he said. In addition, he said the focus should be on rapid and efficient contact tracing, scaling up testing, speeding up vaccination and strengthening health infrastructure. PM briefed Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the emerging scenario, giving an overview of an increase in Omicron cases in countries with high immunization coverage. He was also briefed on the technical note and priority actions recommended by WHO in the context of Omicron. A snapshot of the state of Covid19 and Omicron in the country, including states, districts and clusters that respectively report higher numbers of cases, has been presented to the Prime Minister. Details of Omicron cases including travel history, vaccination status and recovery status were also presented. The Prime Minister was informed of the various actions taken since November 25, such as the revised travel advisory for international passengers, stocktaking meetings with States / UTs on public health response measures to Covid-19, l ‘acceleration of vaccination, installation of oxygen supply equipment. PM Modi called on officials to maintain a high level of vigilance and vigilance at all levels. He said it is important for states to ensure oxygen supply equipment is installed and fully functional. He asked officials to work regularly with states and review the readiness of health infrastructure, including training and strengthening of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, to operationalize Covid facilities. for institutional quarantine and supervised surveillance of people at home. isolation and effective use of computer tools for telemedicine and teleconsultation. Increased and close surveillance of emerging clusters and hot spots through active, rapid and effective surveillance must continue, he said. He wanted a good number of positive samples sent for genome sequencing to INSACOG laboratories in a rapid manner, speeding up testing to ensure rapid identification of cases and effective contact tracing to curb the spread of transmission. Prime Minister Modi said states must ensure the eligible population is fully vaccinated against Covid19 and proceed to meet the target in saturation mode.

