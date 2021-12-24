PM Modi chairs Covid review meeting as Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka report new Omicron cases





New Delhi: Amid the continued threat of Omicron across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on Thursday to verify preparedness against a possible outbreak of a new wave of Covid-19 . During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi provided an update on the pandemic situation across the country in a high-level segment attended by senior officials and experts, including VK Paul, Member (Health ), NITI Aayog, AK Bhalla, Home Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary and others. Examining the COVID-19 situation across India, particularly in the wake of Omicron. Our goal is to further strengthen the health infrastructure, testing, tracing and ensuring full immunization coverage. https://t.co/mbx44TLKcU – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 23 December 2021 “Considering the new variant of Omicron, we should be ‘satark’ (vigilant) and ‘saavdhan’ (careful),” Prime Minister Modi said at the meeting. The prime minister also said the focus should be on fast and efficient contact tracing, scaling up testing, speeding up vaccination and strengthening health infrastructure. PM Modi chairs Covid review meeting | Key points “We should be ‘satark’ (vigilant) and ‘saavdhan’ (careful),” Prime Minister Modi told officials, adding that the fight against the pandemic was not yet over and saying the need to continue to join to the safe behavior of Covid is of paramount importance even today.

The meeting was held to review public health response measures for managing Covid-19 and strengthening health infrastructure, including the availability of drugs, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, factories of PSA, intensive care / oxygen beds, human resources and immunization.

Details of Omicron cases reported in the country, including their travel history, vaccination status and recovered status, were presented to the prime minister during the meeting.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on updated travel guidelines for foreign passengers, review meetings with states / Union territories, vaccination status, installation of medical supplies oxygen, etc.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi called on officials to maintain a high level of vigilance and vigilance at all levels. The meeting comes at a time when India is witnessing a further rise in daily coronavirus cases fueled by the new variant of Covid Omicron, which was first found in South Africa. So far, India has so far recorded nearly 300 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in 16 states and Union Territories (UT), of which around 104 people have recovered or migrated. Fresh cases of Omicron in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat Another 23 patients were found infected with Omicron in Maharashtra. A total of 88 patients infected with the new variant of Covid have been reported in the state so far. 12 new cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Karnataka, bringing its tally in the state to 31. Of the 12, seven of them are women, including two girls aged nine and 11. “12 new cases of Omicron were confirmed in Karnataka today, bringing the number to 31,” Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, adding ten are from Bengaluru, one from Mysuru and one from Mangaluru. Meanwhile, five new cases of Omicron were also reported in Kerala in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 29. Up to four people, who reached Ernakulam, and a native of the district of Kozhikode have been detected with the virus. Even Gujarat has reported 7 more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases of the variant in the state to 30. Of the 30, 25 cases are active at the moment. Center Guidelines for States / UT Earlier today, the Center advised the five states linked to the polls to step up Covid vaccination exponentially to protect the vulnerable population given the steadily increasing cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in India. The government has also warned that areas with low vaccine coverage and those with low exposure to Covid-19 may be more vulnerable to the new Omicron variant, urged states to pay special attention to accelerating vaccination in these pockets. . Meanwhile, all states and Union Territories (UTs) have been urged to be vigilant and monitor case positivity, rate doubling and cluster of new cases and to consider imposing restrictions and local restrictions before Christmas and New Years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pm-modi-chairs-covid-review-meet-as-maharashtra-kerala-karnataka-report-fresh-omicron-cases-1501641 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos