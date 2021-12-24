“One more shot and I think he’s ejected”

The art of communication of Boris Johnson passes through a phlegm all proof. We notice all the more the nervousness of the British Prime Minister. On December 18, a few days of the traditional Christmas speech, he visited an anti-Covid vaccination center. On several occasions, a journalist questions him about his delicate political situation. Agac, the former mayor of London, ends up raising his voice: “This is exactly the kind of question that breaks the golden rule!”

Boris Johnson vows to fix his government but says it’s not his top priority Full interview – listen to the Prime Minister accuse me of breaking the golden rule – answers on a postcard. pic.twitter.com/pHOpfLRNl5 Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 17, 2021

The “settle the pain” of which he speaks would consist of questioning him only on the virus and the vaccine, the theme of his displacement. Except that he spends his days commenting on the news wherever he is. This “rule” therefore does not hold, it is above all the reaction of a politician affected.

Two days earlier, the Conservatives lost a stronghold in a by-election. North Shropshire read a Liberal Democrat with 6,000 votes ahead of the BoJo-backed candidate, after his party imposed two years ago, beating its main pursuer by 23,000 votes. The fall is brutal but it explains why. Owen Paterson held this seat but had to leave it after embarrassing revelations. Like many elected officials and in accordance with the law, Paterson combined his role as a parliamentarian with other professional occupations. Employee of a pharmaceutical firm, he has approached ministers and public agencies several times for this title. There he was at fault. At first, Boris Johnson wanted to spare him and got wet to save him but faced with the outcry, he was forced to let him go. A case that has left traces in public opinion and which has a seat in the House of Commons.

Not so serious, the majority has been broad since the general election in December 2019. But at the same time, the Prime Minister has to face a rebellion from part of this majority. A hundred conservative MPs there in 369 voted against the establishment of a health pass. The text, supported by Boris Johnson, was passed thanks to the support of the Labor opposition. Humiliating for the head of government and worrying for the rest. “We took two hits, points out Roger Gale, the curator for 40 years in Kent. First, the party that opposes him in the Commons, and then the defeat in North Shropshire. One more shot and I think he’s ject. “

The warning is clear and Johnson is too familiar with the intricacies of UK politics not to be wary. The next general elections are scheduled for 2024. Until then, he therefore fears nothing from the readers. Not much to fear either from the opposition, weakened by internal dissension and low weight in Parliament. The danger can therefore only come from within and the overthrow of a Prime Minister by his own allies is almost a tradition across the Channel. Deputies focus on two points: is the government following our political line; Can the Prime Minister lead us to victory in the next election?

On the first point, Johnson has clearly taken his ease, to the point of being presented as a “socialist” by a few hardliners. With the pandemic, it has restricted individual freedoms, hampered the economy and distributed hundreds of millions of pounds in aid. Completely reverses the values ​​of his ultra-liberal party. He was also regularly criticized for ignoring the opinion of his majority, withdrawing from his cabinet of advisers. With the COP26 Glasgow, he became a champion of green energies, yet not really in line with his friends. Moreover, David Frost, Secretary of State for Brexit, chose to leave the government by clearly pointing out his disagreements in a letter addressed to 10 Downing Street. A departure that caused a stir at the end of last week, weakening BoJo even more.

And now doubts emerge on the second point: his capacity as a leader with a view to elections. There is the defeat in North Shropshire and the Paterson case of course. But there are also the Downing Street Pirate Parties last year. Christmas celebrations among office colleagues at a time when the country was under tight restrictions. When the scandal erupts, photos and videos support it, Johnson explains that he was not involved and was not aware of it. His press advisor at the time serves as a fuse, apologizing in tears in front of the cameras.

Embarrassing new revelation, in the Guardian this time: a photo from May 2020. It shows the Prime Minister and his wife sitting on the Downing Street terrace with glasses of red wine and cheese in front of them. At the same table, two collaborators. Fifteen others are located a little further on, on this same terrace or in the garden. Again, this time, festive meetings are prohibited throughout the country. “It was a working meeting” a spokesperson for the head of government defends.

These stories distance “Boris”, as he is often called in England, without even giving his last name, from his electoral base which does not digest double standards. He who seduces by his good-naturedness and his side, Mr. Everybody, switches to the image of the politician concerned above all with his own well-being. A shift that is reflected in opinion polls with a popularity rating falling 23% while it peaked 66% in April 2020 (source Yougov).

In the British press, there is regular talk of Rishi Sunak, current Minister of the Economy, and now of Liz Truss, recently appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, to succeed him. Far too early speculation for Tom Tugendhat who is one of those who voted against the health past. “It is my role and even my duty to criticize the government when I do not agree with it, specifies this conservative deputy. In a parliamentary system like ours, a must work like a. The current situation is not ideal, of course, but neither should it be believed that this is the end for Boris Johnson. He is still our Prime Minister and the risk is limited for him. Nothing to do with what Theresa May knew. “

Even though he annoys many of his “friends”, BoJo still seems to have a firm grip on Downing Street. He simply has to give his majority a few pledges, which he has started to do, refusing to introduce new restrictions as the Covid-19 flares up in England. He preserved Christmas and family gatherings as the Conservatives and much of the public wanted. One of his predecessors, David Cameron observes him with a touch of admiration. “Boris has always been able to cope where it would be impossible for ordinary mortals.”