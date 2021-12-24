Politics
The fight against Covid is not yet over, says PM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on all central government agencies to work closely with states and support their efforts on public health measures towards containment as part of the ‘whole of government’ approach to prevent the spread of Omicron in the country.
In a high-level meeting with experts and senior officials to review the Covid-19 situation, he stressed how important it is for states to ensure hospitals have their feeding equipment in oxygen installed and fully functional. He also called for the efficient use of IT tools for telemedicine and teleconsultation.
The Prime Minister declared that the Centre’s strategy was a proactive, targeted, collaborative and cooperative fight against the pandemic which must guide “all our future actions”. “Considering the new variant, we should be ‘satark’ (alert) and ‘saavdhan’ (take precautions),” he added.
Mr Modi stressed that the fight against the pandemic was not over and that it was necessary to continue to respect appropriate behavior at Covid. He called on officials to ensure that health systems in states, starting at the district level, were strengthened to meet any challenges posed by the Omicron variant.
Mr. Modi called on officials to work regularly with state authorities and review the readiness of various components of the health infrastructure, including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, readiness of states to operationalize Covid-19 facilities for institutional quarantine and effective and supervised monitoring of people isolated at home.
Hours before the Prime Minister’s meeting, the health ministry ordered all states preparing for elections in the near future to “exponentially increase immunizations” – especially in “low coverage districts. To protect the vulnerable population.
In another review meeting with States / UT, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan raised a red flag that pockets with low immunization coverage may be more vulnerable to the Omicron variant – and district administrations should pay particular attention to scaling up immunizations in these pockets.
Mr Bhushan advised States / UTs to ensure 100% vaccine coverage against Covid-19 of eligible first and second dose beneficiaries excluded on an accelerated basis, with particular emphasis on districts where the coverage is below the national average.
The latest figures from the Department of Health suggest that more than 140 crore of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the country’s adult population. While over 60 percent of the adult population received both doses, about 90 percent received only one injection.
Regarding the spread of Omicron, figures from the Department of Health in the morning showed that a total of 236 people have been infected with the new variant in 16 states and UTs. Some TV news channels, however, claimed that more than 300 cases of Omicron had been detected across the country.
Data from the Ministry of Health updated at 8 a.m. also showed that India had 7,495 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47 65,976, while active cases are increased to 78,291. Data showed that the death toll from the virus rose to 4,789,759, with 434 new deaths.
With 65 Omicron cases, Maharashtra has so far reported the highest cases of the new strain, followed by Delhi with 64 cases, Telangana with 24, Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).
Mumbai has also reported 602 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the past 24 hours – showing an upward trajectory that has concerned many. The figure in Mumbai is the highest single-day peak in 77 days – on October 6, the city reported 629 cases.
In Delhi, a day after the ban on gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the city’s preparations for the highly infectious variant will focus on home isolation of the patients. He said arrangements have been made to support and counsel one lakh patient per day in home isolation.
Several other states have announced strict measures to prevent the spread of Omicron. In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a nighttime curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of Omicron and a third wave of Covid-19.
Haryana’s health minister said that from January 1, 2022, people who had not received the second dose of the vaccine would not be allowed to enter congested areas such as restaurants, shopping malls. , banks and offices. The government of Punjab has stated that its employees will not receive their salary if they do not present their vaccination certificates.
The central government also reiterated that districts should impose local containment measures when test positivity increases beyond 10 percent or oxygen bed occupancy increases beyond 40 percent.
At the Ministry of Health meeting, which was attended by Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS New Delhi, experts pointed out to states that the Omicron variant closely mimics the common cold with a higher rate of transmissibility and doubling time, and asked them to apply a minimum 14 days of restrictions in clusters with higher case positivity rates.
The Health Secretary urged states to closely monitor Omicron cases in new emerging clusters and initiate containment in these areas, including the imposition of nighttime curfews and strict regulation of large gatherings. , especially before the next festivities.
Mr Bhushan also said that many Covid facilities were taken out of service during the delta wave – and that these states must ‘have a plan of action ready to make them operational as well as an adequate availability of doctors and staff. ‘on-call ambulances in case there is an increase in Covid cases “.
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/241221/fight-against-covid-is-not-over-yet-says-pm.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]