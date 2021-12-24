The fight against Covid is not yet over, says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on all central government agencies to work closely with states and support their efforts on public health measures towards containment as part of the ‘whole of government’ approach to prevent the spread of Omicron in the country.

In a high-level meeting with experts and senior officials to review the Covid-19 situation, he stressed how important it is for states to ensure hospitals have their feeding equipment in oxygen installed and fully functional. He also called for the efficient use of IT tools for telemedicine and teleconsultation.

The Prime Minister declared that the Centre’s strategy was a proactive, targeted, collaborative and cooperative fight against the pandemic which must guide “all our future actions”. “Considering the new variant, we should be ‘satark’ (alert) and ‘saavdhan’ (take precautions),” he added.

Mr Modi stressed that the fight against the pandemic was not over and that it was necessary to continue to respect appropriate behavior at Covid. He called on officials to ensure that health systems in states, starting at the district level, were strengthened to meet any challenges posed by the Omicron variant.

Mr. Modi called on officials to work regularly with state authorities and review the readiness of various components of the health infrastructure, including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, readiness of states to operationalize Covid-19 facilities for institutional quarantine and effective and supervised monitoring of people isolated at home.

Hours before the Prime Minister’s meeting, the health ministry ordered all states preparing for elections in the near future to “exponentially increase immunizations” – especially in “low coverage districts. To protect the vulnerable population.

In another review meeting with States / UT, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan raised a red flag that pockets with low immunization coverage may be more vulnerable to the Omicron variant – and district administrations should pay particular attention to scaling up immunizations in these pockets.

Mr Bhushan advised States / UTs to ensure 100% vaccine coverage against Covid-19 of eligible first and second dose beneficiaries excluded on an accelerated basis, with particular emphasis on districts where the coverage is below the national average.

The latest figures from the Department of Health suggest that more than 140 crore of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the country’s adult population. While over 60 percent of the adult population received both doses, about 90 percent received only one injection.

Regarding the spread of Omicron, figures from the Department of Health in the morning showed that a total of 236 people have been infected with the new variant in 16 states and UTs. Some TV news channels, however, claimed that more than 300 cases of Omicron had been detected across the country.

Data from the Ministry of Health updated at 8 a.m. also showed that India had 7,495 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47 65,976, while active cases are increased to 78,291. Data showed that the death toll from the virus rose to 4,789,759, with 434 new deaths.

With 65 Omicron cases, Maharashtra has so far reported the highest cases of the new strain, followed by Delhi with 64 cases, Telangana with 24, Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).

Mumbai has also reported 602 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the past 24 hours – showing an upward trajectory that has concerned many. The figure in Mumbai is the highest single-day peak in 77 days – on October 6, the city reported 629 cases.

In Delhi, a day after the ban on gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the city’s preparations for the highly infectious variant will focus on home isolation of the patients. He said arrangements have been made to support and counsel one lakh patient per day in home isolation.

Several other states have announced strict measures to prevent the spread of Omicron. In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a nighttime curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of Omicron and a third wave of Covid-19.

Haryana’s health minister said that from January 1, 2022, people who had not received the second dose of the vaccine would not be allowed to enter congested areas such as restaurants, shopping malls. , banks and offices. The government of Punjab has stated that its employees will not receive their salary if they do not present their vaccination certificates.

The central government also reiterated that districts should impose local containment measures when test positivity increases beyond 10 percent or oxygen bed occupancy increases beyond 40 percent.

At the Ministry of Health meeting, which was attended by Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS New Delhi, experts pointed out to states that the Omicron variant closely mimics the common cold with a higher rate of transmissibility and doubling time, and asked them to apply a minimum 14 days of restrictions in clusters with higher case positivity rates.

The Health Secretary urged states to closely monitor Omicron cases in new emerging clusters and initiate containment in these areas, including the imposition of nighttime curfews and strict regulation of large gatherings. , especially before the next festivities.

Mr Bhushan also said that many Covid facilities were taken out of service during the delta wave – and that these states must ‘have a plan of action ready to make them operational as well as an adequate availability of doctors and staff. ‘on-call ambulances in case there is an increase in Covid cases “.

