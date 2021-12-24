Mr. Jokowi, Infrastructure is not the foundation of our economy, but an increase in human resources!









Farid felt that Jokowi’s statement was incorrect because he had different views on the basis of national economic development. “President Jokowi (said): ‘(physical) infrastructure is the foundation (economic growth) of the country.’ In my opinion, this is wrong, ”Farid said via his Twitter account Thursday (12/23).



Farid believes that if Indonesia’s economic growth is to be in line with Jokowi’s expectations, then the government needs to do one thing. “(That is,) human resources are the foundation of the country. The measure is on the Human Development Index (index of human development),” he said. According to Farid, so far Indonesia is still far behind in terms of index of human development other countries of the world. “Even the big 100 so far we haven’t gotten in,” Farid said. Meanwhile, Jokowi’s statement regarding “infrastructure is the foundation of Indonesia’s economic growth was conveyed during the 7th anniversary commemoration of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), at the Ballroom Djakarta Theater Building, Jakarta, Wednesday 22/12). The former mayor of Solo said the government’s efforts to build infrastructure are one of the foundations of national economic growth. If this is not done, he said, Indonesia will not be able to compete with other countries. “We want to increase our economic growth, we want to prepare the competitiveness of our country, and above all we want to open the widest possible employment opportunities, if the foundation is not there, we are not building this fundamental thing, not don’t dream anywhere, where, ”Jokowi said.

