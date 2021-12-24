Top Xi Jinping! 26 Chinese officials sentenced for failing to manage the Covid





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The Chinese government has imposed sanctions on 26 Xi’an city officials. The state led by President Xi Jinping has deemed officials to be negligent in the face of the new wave of Covid-19. Quote AFP, this came about after the research team discovered a weak approach to testing and an uncoordinated response. This has led to a recent increase in infections in Xi’an. The penalties imposed on these officials varied. From reprimand to dismissal. “The authorities will remove bureaucratic problems in disease control work such as shirking responsibility, taking no action, wasting money and handling things in a negative way,” said a Party disciplinary official. Chinese communist. ). Xi’an is under strict lockdown with multiple mobility restrictions imposed on the city’s 13 million residents. Xi’an, which is located in the central region of Bamboo Curtain Country, currently has a daily infection level of 50 cases per day. In this lock,the majority of transport modes connecting and leaving Xi’an City are temporarily out of service. Flights to the city have also been reduced in frequency by up to 85%. In addition, famous tourist attractions in Xi’an such as the Terracotta Army Museum and the Tomb of the First Emperor of China have also been closed. The opening will be notified later. China itself has suppressed the increase in Covid-19 cases to a very low level since the middle of last year thanks to a zero Covid strategy. The country where Covid-19 was first detected will put in place a strict lockdown if there are any cases of infection. This method will always be used even if the authorities find only one case. To date, citing data Our world in data, China has recorded around 101,000 cases of Covid-19 since the outbreak of the virus with 4,636 deaths. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (tps)



