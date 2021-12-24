Prime Minister Imran Khan Forms PTI Supreme Committee to Develop Strategy for Local Body Polls





LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has set up a 21-member supreme committee comprising top party leaders for the upcoming local polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after suffering a major setback in the first phase of local KP elections .

A committee meeting to discuss the polls of local organs in Punjab and the second phase of the polls of local KP organs is underway in Islamabad under the chairmanship of the prime minister.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood and Minister of Defense Pervez Khattak are present.

Sources told Geo News that the meeting will decide on political strategy regarding the second phase of polls by local KP bodies and that important decisions are also expected regarding the electoral battle in Punjab.

According to the sources, the PTI meeting will consider mayoral candidates from Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

The sources said the names of political figures for the mayors of Gujarat and Sialkot would also be taken into account.

The PTI lost miserably in the first phase of the KP local government elections, with the opposition parties winning the majority of seats.

The ruling party admitted defeat in the election, attributing the debacle to internal divisions.

Earlier, confirming the meeting, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan would chair a meeting of PTI senior management today.

In a tweet, he said important organizational and political issues will be discussed at this consultative meeting.

