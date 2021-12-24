Amid Omicron Rise, PM Modi Calls For Caution And Tighter Vigilance





With the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 in several regions of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Thursday that the fight against the pandemic is not over and ordered the authorities to send teams of the Center in states that report high numbers of cases and have inadequate health infrastructure.

Modi chaired a high-level meeting a few days before the Christmas and New Years holiday season and asked officials that we need to be satark (alert) and saavdhan (attentive) given the new variant. After a presentation from the Ministry of Health, he called on authorities to ensure enhanced and close surveillance of emerging hot spots through effective surveillance of cases. The fight against the pandemic is not over, he said (the Prime Minister), and the need to continue to adhere to Covid’s safe behavior is of paramount importance, even today, said the Prime Minister’s office in a statement. India detected 236 cases of Omicron on Thursday, 104 of which have made a full recovery. At least seven states have reported double-digit Omicron cases; Delhi and Maharashtra accounted for 129 Omicron cases, more than half of the total. PM Modi at the Covid-19 review meeting on Thursday. (Photo: ANI) The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 78,291, with a positive weekly rate of 0.59%. Significantly, it stayed below 1% for just over a month. As of Thursday morning, 7,495 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported. Among those who attended the meeting were the Cabinet Secretary, Senior Scientific Advisor, DG ICMR, Member (Health) of Niti Aagyog, CEO of National Health Authority and Secretaries of Departments of the hospitality, health and family well-being, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, AYUSH and Urban development. With districts reporting low immunization coverage and likely more vulnerable to the new Omicron variant, the prime minister also called on authorities to send teams from the Center to help states increase immunization coverage. As on Thursday, India had administered 140.31 crore in doses, with 89% of the adult population having received the first dose and 60.5% both doses. The PM ordered states to ensure the eligible population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and proceed to meet the target in saturation mode, the PMO said. The prime minister also called on officials to further speed up testing for rapid case identification and for time-consuming containment and processing, and specifically called on states to quickly send sufficient numbers of samples for sequencing the genome. Increased and close monitoring of emerging clusters and hot spots through active, rapid and effective monitoring must continue. Emphasis should also be placed on effective contact tracing to curb the spread of transmission, Modi told officials, according to the PMO statement. Modi called on officials to strengthen district-level health systems to address any challenges posed by the Omicron variant. He asked them to ensure that the oxygen supply equipment is fully functional and to direct the States for effective use for teleconsultation. He called on officials to work regularly with states and review the readiness of various components of the health infrastructure, including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances , states’ readiness to operationalize COVID facilities for institutional quarantine, and effective and supervised surveillance of people isolated at home, the PMO said in a statement. In addition to giving a detailed presentation on the details of Omicron cases reported in India, including their travel history, vaccination status and recovery status, the official also presented details on the availability of drugs, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, PSA plants, intensive care and oxygen. beds supported and human resources deployed at district level. Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the emerging global scenario driven by the new variant, with insight into increasing cases in countries with high vaccine coverage and the presence of the Omicron variant. It was also briefed on the technical note and priority actions recommended by WHO in the context of Omicron, the PMO said in a statement.

