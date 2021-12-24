



P Rhyme Minister Boris Johnson urged people to come forward for a Covid booster shot, as data suggests the Omicron variant of the virus may be milder than others. The British Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) reported on Thursday that studies showing Omicron is milder than older Covid variants, such as Delta, with between 50% and 70% of people less likely to be admitted to the hospital. However, Mr Johnson used his Christmas post to tell people to get the “wonderful” gift of a wake-up call as part of the “neighborhood” spirit of the season. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned that Omicron still has the potential to overwhelm the NHS despite ‘promising’ data because it is more contagious than previous variants. It comes as ministers examine the data to decide whether to impose further restrictions in England after Christmas. Mr Javid said on Thursday that there would be no announcements before Christmas. READ MORE Live updates Show the latest updates

1640340253 Fourth Covid vaccine likely to be needed, senior Scottish clinician says A fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will likely be needed over the next few years, Scotland’s national clinical director has said. The UK government is aiming for all adults in the country to be offered a third recall by the end of the year. But Professor Jason Leitch said it may be necessary to give at least a fourth dose. Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland on Friday, Professor Leitch said: It looks like we’ll likely need some sort of timed booster or next dose over the next few years. We don’t know for sure – we may only offer this to the vulnerable, to those who are maybe a little older. The immunity of some participants in the booster program will be monitored, said Prof Leitch, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) then indicating whether another dose is needed. 1640336130 New restrictions may hinge on Omicrons’ wider impact, says Harries UK Health Security Agency chief Jenny Harries suggested the government could consider whether further restrictions are needed in England based on the wider impact of the Omicron wave rather than the severity of the disease. New data released Thursday suggests that people with Omicron are much less likely to be hospitalized than those with Delta. When asked if the government would have the information by Monday to make key decisions, Dr Harries told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: “Ministers will look at all the data we have – and this is not just what epidemiology says, it is its impact on society. “So, for example, we have very high rates of sick people – we know that particularly in London, about one in 35 people have currently obtained Omicron. “Now that’s impacting the workforce. So it’s not just about hospitalization rates.” She added that ministers are kept informed on a daily basis and that this will continue throughout the Christmas period. “I don’t think we know yet that this will be a much less serious disease for the population – the older population – that we normally worry about the most in terms of serious illness and death.” 1640334401 Nurses desperate by Covid staff shortage Nurses are exhausted and regularly work 14 hours a day with a depleted workforce, a nursing official warned. RCN chief executive Pat Cullen told BBC Breakfast nurses faced a worse Christmas than last year as Omicron caused a wave of staff shortages. The staff who isolate are actually quite sick, and the reason is because their resources are so low that they get sick from the shifts they have been working, some working 14 hours a day, a- she said at the BBC’s breakfast. Yesterday we spoke to a nurse who described her colleagues and staff as being on the 13th day of a 12 hour shift. So, if you fall ill because of it, your own internal personal resources are inevitably quite low. The desperation nurses face, the fear and the struggle they face every day will continue into the Christmas season, because this Christmas, of course, will not be normal. It will be similar to last year, if not worse, that’s what they tell us. 1640331609 UK overtakes Israel in booster jab race The roll-out of the booster vaccine in the UK has overtaken Israel, often seen as a world leader in the roll-out of jabs. Britain now has the second-largest boosters use rate in the world, after Chile, with 45% of the population having received three jabs. Although Israel was the first country to distribute three injections of the Covid vaccine on a large scale over the summer, its deployment has leveled off in recent weeks. The country is now looking to give the over-60s a fourth blow to take on Omicron. The UK schedule has picked up steam in recent weeks, with last week being a record week for boosters. The UK has triply vaccinated 45.2% of its total population, while Israel has given boosters to 44.9% of the population. In Chile, 52.7% of people suffered a third jab. 1640330643 NHS to offer boosters on Christmas Day People will be able to get a Covid booster on Christmas Day, NHS England has announced in what is dubbed a jingle jab campaign. The rollout will continue through Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with approximately 200,000 third-dose appointments still available across the country during the holiday season. The health service said the campaign will see NHS staff and volunteers administering doses at dozens of local vaccination sites, including town halls and local pharmacies. Advance reservations are advisable, but there will be meetings all over the country, including Croydon, Eastbourne, Hartlepool and Dewsbury. Experts have warned that while a first or second dose can help, only boosters provide the maximum level of protection against Omicron. “This Christmas, before you sit down for your dinner with your family, I encourage anyone who is not yet boosted to come forward, make an appointment and receive the gift of a jab,” said the Dr Emily Lawson, NHS Covid Vaccination Program Manager. 1640328773 Chief scientific adviser: sage does not spread gloom ” Hello and welcome to Evening Standards live coverage of the latest coronavirus updates. The government’s chief scientific adviser defended the “unenviable task” of epidemiological modelers during the Omicron outbreak – this morning, as he said it was not their job to “spread the gloom.” Sir Patrick Vallance said it was not Sage’s responsibility “to take any particular political stance or sow gloom or give Panglossian optimism”. It comes amid criticism of the Sages modeling from some quarters, including some Tory MPs, as needlessly pessimistic. Sir Patrick said in an article for The Times newspaper that those participating in the debate “must take into account all the data in the cycle, not just the parts that fit one argument and ignore the rest”. “It’s not science, although it can be entertaining read at times,” he said.

