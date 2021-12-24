Pakistani prime minister launches special technology zone in Lahore that will create jobs and boost exports





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Special Technological Zones Authority (STZA) Chairman Amer Hashmi at the launch of Lahore Technopolis on December 23, 2021. Image credit: Prime Minister’s Office

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone, to create jobs and boost Pakistan’s technology exports.

It is the second technological zone after Islamabad Technopolis, created to accelerate the country’s transition to a knowledge-based economy.

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) announced the establishment of 14 world-class technology zones across the country in the coming months.

These areas will create thousands of jobs for young people, boost technology exports, generate a highly skilled workforce, and develop Pakistan’s tech industry and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Imran Khan expressed his desire to transform Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy by encouraging innovation, research and development and empowering young people in Pakistan to take the lead in development. from the country.

He also underlined the importance of the technology industry from an economic point of view, especially for job creation, human capital development, technology transfer, women’s empowerment, skills development. , import substitution and overall technology-driven economic growth.

Khan said the 10-year tax breaks in the tech zone for local and foreign companies would provide incentives for the tech industry and improve the ease of doing business. The digital economy can create new employment opportunities for young men and women who make up over 60% of Pakistan’s 220 million people, he said.

Pakistan has made significant strides in the digital space as information technology (IT) exports cross the $ 2 billion mark for the first time this year.

STZA chairman Amer Hashmi, who oversees the country’s ambitious plans to develop a high-tech economy, said in a previous interview with Gulf News that his goal is to transform Pakistan into a tech-driven entrepreneurial nation and spearhead of economic growth. STZA provides the Pakistani technology sector with the institutional and legislative support that the industry lacked to unlock its full potential.

Lahore Technology Park is one of Pakistan’s largest Special Technology Zones (STZs), spanning a strategically located 800-acre plot of land, where huge investments are sought around the world to improve the potential for development. export of the technological sector. Enterprise and Zone Developer licenses have been issued to several local and global companies including Systems Limited, Galaxy Racer, Shorooq Partners, Grupo Karim, iEngineering, One Screen, Co labs, DigiKhata and Adal Fintech.

The event also marked the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for investments worth more than $ 300 million in technology zones in different parts of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-pm-launches-special-technology-zone-in-lahore-that-will-create-jobs-boost-exports-1.84581304 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos