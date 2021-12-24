Trump defends COVID-19 vaccines, pushes back conservative host | Coronavirus





Former President Donald Trump championed the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines when pushed by conservative expert Candace Owens.

Trump, who was booed by a friendly crowd earlier this week when he revealed he had received a booster, stressed the vaccines were in part his accomplishments thanks to his administration’s spearheading of Operation Warp Speed ​​in 2020.

“Forget about warrants. People have to be free, but at the same time, the vaccine is one of mankind’s greatest achievements,” Trump told Owens on Wednesday’s episode of his Daily Wire podcast. “I found a vaccine, with three vaccines. All of them are very, very good. I found three in less than nine months. It must have taken five to 12 years.”

When Owens brought up the fact that more people died in 2021 when vaccines were available than in 2020 when they weren’t, Trump replied, “Vaccines work.”

“The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you are protected,” he said, adding: “People don’t don’t die when they take the vaccine.”

The conversation then drifted into hiding the children, which Trump has said he strongly opposes.

Since the detection of the omicron variant in South Africa, the number of cases has increased. The new strain is believed to be highly transmissible but less fatal than the other variants, with only one death in the United States attributed to omicron. The man, a Texas resident in his 50s, was not vaccinated.

The United States has recorded more than 51 million cases of COVID-19, with 807,397 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 204.8 million people are fully vaccinated against the virus, the government agency said.

