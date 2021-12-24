Amid Omicron Threat, Prime Minister Modi Urges Effective Contact Tracing and Health Infrastructure Development | The Weather Channel – Articles de The Weather Channel





Representation image (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing a high-level meeting on Thursday to review public health response measures to contain and manage COVID-19 and strengthen health infrastructure, including the availability of medicines and oxygen cylinders at amid growing fear of Omicron, called for prompt and effective contact tracing, increased testing and acceleration of vaccination. He was briefed on the emerging global scenario driven by the new variant, with insight into increasing cases in countries with high vaccine coverage and the presence of the Omicron variant. He was also briefed on the WHO technical note and priority actions in the context. He was presented with a snapshot of the state of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant in the country, including states reporting a higher number of cases, districts reporting higher positivity and a higher number of clusters. . He was also briefed on action taken when the first advice from the Department of Health was shared with states. The PM ordered officials to maintain high vigilance and vigilance at all levels. It has led the Center to work in close coordination with states to support their efforts in public health containment and management measures as part of the “whole-of-government” approach. “The Centre’s strategy for the proactive, targeted, collaborative and cooperative fight against the pandemic should guide all our future actions,” he said. “Considering the new variant, we should be“ satark ”(alert) and“ saavdhan ”(careful). The fight against the pandemic is not over, and the need to continue to adhere to the safe behavior of COVID is d ‘of paramount importance, even today, “he stressed. The prime minister called on officials to ensure that state health systems, starting at the district level, are strengthened to meet any challenges posed by the new variant. It is essential for states to ensure that types of oxygen supply equipment are installed and fully functional, he said. He also told officials to work regularly with states and review the readiness of various components of health infrastructure, including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, preparing states to operationalize COVID facilities for institutional, and practical quarantine. He supervised the surveillance of people in isolation at home. He said enhanced and close surveillance of emerging clusters and hot spots through active, rapid and effective surveillance should continue. He led the rapid dispatch of a good number of positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG laboratories while speeding up testing to ensure rapid identification of cases for timely containment and treatment. The prime minister said teams should be sent to states with low immunization, increasing cases and insufficient health infrastructure to improve the situation. Appreciated that more than 88% of the eligible population receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 60% the second dose, he said states must ensure that the eligible population is fully immunized and proceed to achieve the target in a saturation mode. ** The above article was posted from a wireframe source with minimal title and text edits.

