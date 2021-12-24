Fired by President Jokowi from the post of Director General of Catholic Community Orientation, Yohanes: I sincerely accept it





Yohanes Bayu Samodro, Friday 12/24/2021, said he was relieved by the decision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to resign from the post of Director General of Catholic Guidance at the Ministry of Worship. (Source: Setkab) JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Yohanes Bayu Samodro said he was relieved by the decision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to resign from his post as Director General of Catholic Guidance at the Ministry of Worship. The statement was submitted in writing by Yohanes Bayu Samodro as part of Presidential Decree number 172 / TPA of 2021 regarding the revocation of intermediate leadership positions within the Ministry of Religion which was stipulated on December 6, 2021 as it was received. COMPASS TV, Friday (12/24/2021). “I hereby convey, as a citizen and a Catholic, that I accept the decision to end my position as Director General of Catholic Community Guidance with full sincerity and total obedience,” said Yohanes. In addition, Yohanes also expressed his gratitude for the trust and mandate given by the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the Minister of Religions as Director General of Catholic Community Guidance during their tenure of August 10, 2020 until December 6, 2021. “As long as I live up to my responsibilities, as a person, I certainly have shortcomings and I am not free from mistakes,” he said. To read also: The former director general of the Christian orientation criticizes the decision of the minister of worship: the transfer has been transferred to a post at the same level “Therefore, I would like to apologize if my performance has not been able to fully meet the expectations of the President, the Minister of Religion and the Catholic community,” Yohanes added. In his statement, Yohanes said he was grateful that there had so far been a closer relationship between the General Directorate of Catholic Guidance and all elements of the Catholic community, cardinals, bishops, fathers, brothers, sisters, fellow educators, media partners, colleagues, young colleagues and all Catholic community organizations who have a noble vision of the nation and the Church. “I hope that all the spirituality and good relationships that have been built can continue in synergy with the government to build our beloved nation and Church,” he said. Also read: Six MoRA officials transferred against, questioning procedure and grounds for termination

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.tv/article/244878/diberhentikan-presiden-jokowi-dari-jabatan-dirjen-bimas-katolik-yohanes-saya-terima-dengan-ikhlas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos