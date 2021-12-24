Imran Khan fails to deliver pandemic economic stimulus package ‘as promised’: audit report





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to deliver the stimulus package linked to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country is in economic shock from the Delta variant wave, and nations around the world are bracing for deliver to combat the resurgence of the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of concern. According to an audit report compiled by the Islamabads Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Pakistan’s finance ministry only managed to allocate 186 billion rupees out of the total of 500 billion rupees pledged for the business takeover pandemic-stricken now struggling to survive as Omicron related restrictions hit the country.

This amount represents only 37% of the total funding announced by the government headed by Imran Khan, ANI news agency reported citing the Nation. The Pakistani government had pledged 200 billion rupees for daily payments, but only released Rs. 16 billion, an amount reported as grossly insufficient to support recovery targets linked to the pandemic. Several sectors fear collapse due to insufficient funding for the stimulus package, such as supply stores, which were pledged around Rs 50 billion but only received Rs 10 billion. Likewise, subsidies for electricity and gas were Rs 100 billion, but the sector only received Rs 15 billion, reported ANI.

“Broken” promises

The head of emergency relief for vulnerable families and panagahs had asked for an estimated 150 billion rupees, but the Pakistani finance ministry under Imran Khan’s government only released 145 billion rupees. The government had announced earlier that it planned to allocate a total of Rs 1,240 billion to activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Rs 365 billion in non-monetary expenditure and Rs 875 billion in cash expenditure, but these promises were not kept, as he was informed. by the Minister of Finance at the PAC.

As for the minor expense issue, the corona aid program was not for one fiscal year, but continues even into the current fiscal year, the ministry added. He pointed out that Imran Khan’s government was to provide 334 billion rupees from its own budget as additional credit in fiscal year 2019-2020, according to ANI. On the issue of the remaining amount, the Pakistan Ministry of Finance said the amount has been spent. Public accountancy committees have expressed angst and dissatisfaction with the incompetence and mismanagement of the coronavirus by the government of Islamabad, as well as incomplete information on COVID-related spending provided by the government led by Imran Khan and its Ministry of Finance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/imran-khan-fails-to-deliver-pandemic-economic-stimulus-package-as-promised-audit-report.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos