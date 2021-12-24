Trump asks Supreme Court to prevent National Archives from releasing January 6 documents





Former President Trump Donald TrumpTaskforce Reunites 100 Children With Separated Families Under Trump Overnight Health Care FDA Allows Second COVID-19 Bill, But Highlights Limits Democrats Seek To Cut Bill Biden To Pass MORE Thursday called on the Supreme Court to block the National Archives from handing over its White House files to the House select committee on Jan.6 after a string of lower court defeats.

Trump’s lawyers filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court before Thursday’s deadline to seek a review imposed by the DC Court of Appeals, which dismissed the former president’s lawsuit earlier this month -this.

They argued that the circuit court ruling would set a bad precedent in future disputes over access to the confidential files of former presidents and asked for a temporary order blocking the release while the Supreme Court considers whether to give a full hearing to the case.

“The DC Circuits notice endorsed the power of a congressional committee to broadly search the records of a previous presidential administration and, so long as the outgoing president agrees to waive executive privilege, gain unimpeded access to the records of a previous presidential administration. confidential communications from this administration, ”reads the Trump file. . “This troubling decision lacks any meaningful or objective limiting principle. In an increasingly partisan political climate, such applications for cases will become the norm regardless of which party is in power. Therefore, this review by the Court is essential. “

Trump sued the National Archives and the select committee in October after President BidenJoe BidenUnited, Delta canceled more than 200 flights on Christmas Eve amid the omicron surge. on hundreds of pages of documents lawmakers requested in their investigation into Trump’s White House handling of the Capitol Riot.

The case has progressed at an unusually fast pace for the courts. A district court judge and a three-judge panel for the DC Circuit were quick to dismiss Trump’s arguments that he deserves deference when a sitting president and Congress both believe his documents should be released.

“In the case before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this tribunal to overturn President Bidens’ judgment and the agreement and accommodations reached between the political branches on these documents,” wrote the Judge Patricia Millett in the DC Circuit ruling earlier this month. .

Trump’s lawyers have argued that Biden’s disregard for the former president’s own claims about executive privilege is unconstitutional.

In their documents on Thursday, they urged the court to halt publication of the documents in order to allow judges to fully consider the legal and constitutional issues in the case.

“The disagreement between an incumbent president and his predecessor from a rival political party is both new and underscores the importance of executive privilege and the ability of presidents and their advisers to reliably give and receive full and candid advice. , without fear that the communications will be public. published to meet a political objective, ”reads the Trump file.

A temporary stay could be granted unilaterally by the judge receiving the emergency request, which in this case is Chief Justice John Roberts, but for the Supreme Court to deal with the case will require the approval of at least four of the judges.

Updated at 13:25

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/587121-trump-asks-supreme-court-to-block-national-archives-from-releasing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos