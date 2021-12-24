PM Narendra Modi recounts cow poll, introduces BJP as her protector – The New Indian Express





Express news service LUCKNOW: Setting the stage for a strong narrative on gau rakhsha (cow protection) in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a pride for him and the BJP while the speech was a sin for the opposition . The BJP-led state government took pride in feeding and protecting the cows, Modi said during his second visit to his constituency in 10 days. He was in Varanasi earlier to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13. Some people consider it a sin to talk about the cow. It could be a sin for them but for us the cow is revered and equivalent to our mother. Those who make jokes about cows, buffaloes and laugh at them forget that the livelihoods of at least eight crores of people in the country depend on them, the Prime Minister after throwing and laying the foundation stone out of a total of 27 wellness and development projects worth Rs 2,095 crore. Milk production in India has increased by about 45 percent in six or seven years. Today India produces milk worth Rs 8.5 lakh crore per year and accounts for around 22% of global milk production. UP is not only the largest milk producing state in India, it is also ahead of the expansion of the dairy sector, he added. Modi also laid the foundation stone for Banas Dairy Sankul at the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon. He also digitally transferred a bonus of Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh of milk producers associated with Banas Dairy. The Prime Minister has launched another broad opposition camp on law and order and the favoritism allegedly accorded to the Mafia and criminals. The dictionary of some opposition parties contained mafiavad and parivarvad, but for us the priority is sabka saath, sabka vikas, he said.

