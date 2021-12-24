Boris Johnson Christmas speech: PM calls for ‘bigger turkey’ as day promises to be ‘better than last’





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to get a “bigger turkey” and to make the most of the holiday season this year all the more strongly in light of last year’s restrictions. The PM’s annual Christmas message was posted on his official Twitter account this morning (Friday, December 24). Boris Johnson has told the British public to make getting their vaccine and booster shot a priority, and to stay safe over Christmas by being careful when socializing with friends and family. READ MORE: ‘Demoralized’ London restaurant owner devastated as 200 Christmas bookings canceled with increase in Covid cases The post also paid tribute to NHS staff and caregivers working during the holiday season, as well as everyone involved in the UK’s vaccination program.





(Image: Kirsty O’ConnorPA Wire)

The Prime Minister said: After two years of this pandemic, I cannot say that we are out of it. How can I? When Omicron is in full swing, when we all know it, together we have to try to stop the spread of this new variant. “We need to test ourselves and be extra careful when meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives. We know things are still tough. “But for millions of families across the country, I hope and believe that this Christmas is and will be much better than the last, in that vital respect, that we can celebrate with those we love and raise our glasses to those who cannot be with us. “And if this year you need a bigger turkey and there is more cabbage to peel and more dishes to do, then that’s good because these rituals are so important.” Boris Johnson added that the Brits should enjoy this season even more because of what we have had to miss this year.



Do you want to stay on top of the latest news, views, features and opinions from all over the city? MyLondon’s brilliant newsletter, The 12, is packed with all the latest news to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. You will receive 12 stories straight to your inbox at around 12 noon. It’s the perfect read for lunch. And what’s more, it’s FREE! The MyLondon team tell London stories to Londoners. Our journalists cover all the news you need – from city hall to your local streets, so you never miss a moment. Don’t waste time and sign up for The 12 newsletter here. He continued, “The reason the pile of crumpled wrapping paper is bigger this year is precisely because across the country as Christmas approaches we have given ourselves an invisible and priceless gift. “We have received this vaccination which protects us and prevents us from infecting others. “And I hope that I will be forgiven for being proud of the immense spirit of good neighborliness shown by the people of this country. “Getting stung not just for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.” He added: “This is, after all, the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this huge holiday – that we are to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.” Want more news from MyLondon? Sign up for our FREE newsletters here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/uk-world-news/boris-johnsons-christmas-address-pm-22563985 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos