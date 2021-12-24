Why is “Istanbul” a common feminine name in Somalia?





The Somali presidential spokesman said Turkiye state broadcaster TRT will help Somali filmmakers produce quality drama. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit in 2011 was the first by a non-African leader to Somalia in more than 20 years. (PA)

Turkiye’s state broadcaster, TRT, will help Somali culture to flourish again and train Somali filmmakers to produce high-quality dramas, which were once popular but disappeared after the civil war that erupted in 1990. Somali Presidency spokesman Abdirashid Mohamed Hashi told Anadolu News Agency: “We have met the directors of the TRT channel and they will help us put our culture, our music and our film industry back on track. rails “. Hashi added: “The Turkish dramas will be translated in Somalia to ensure the prosperity of cultural exchanges between the two countries. “ “If you go to Turkiye and find the opportunity to visit Istanbul or Ankara, you will see that the Somali diaspora has integrated well into society, doing business, going to universities to study, and all because we have Turkish airlines flying over Mogadishu carry Somali passengers every day, ”Hashi explained. Somalia and Turkiye developed their close friendship in 2011 after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the country as the first non-African leader to do so in more than 20 years. Film industry “The Turkish film industry has been a game-changer in the country as other foreign films have lost their dominance. Somalis used to love watching Bollywood films, but now that has been overtaken by Turkish films,” Hashi said. . The demand for Turkish language learning among young people, especially women and girls, has more than doubled this year due to the Turkish film industry. Zaynab Abdi Adan loves Turkish dramas. She said she had watched them for almost three years and had also learned to communicate in Turkish. “I love the way they act seriously when acting in romantic relationships. I love it, and I’m now addicted to a new historic drama series called Alparslan: Buyuk Selcuklu, and the best actor for me is [the one who plays] Alpagut, ”she said. ‘Istanbul’ “If you want to know about Turkiye’s influence in Somalia, just check the female names in the country,” said Ahmed Osman, an elderly man from Mogadishu. One of the most famous female names in the country is “Istanbul”, he said. “We are related in terms of religion, and I am happy to see a great Muslim country having that kind of influence on us because before our generation we had Western influences such as Italian culture, but not anymore.” Special celebration This year, Somalia celebrated the 10th anniversary of its special relationship with Turkey. Foreign diplomats, senior Somali officials and the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia were among the dignitaries who attended a ceremony in Mogadishu in which Turkish whirling dervishes performed live dances in the grounds of Halane which is home to the UN headquarters in the capital Mogadishu. “Somali singers and Turkish musicians were invited to show how the cultural exchanges between Somalia and Turkey worked and all the dignitaries and participants were amazed by the performances,” said Hashi. READ MORE: A decade of Turkish rise in Somalia Source: AA

