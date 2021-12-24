Warming Russia-China Ties Challenge Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin after presenting him with the Friendship Medal in Beijing in 2018 (Greg Baker / Pool / Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week publicly demanded that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization exclude Ukraine from its military alliance, move troops, weapons and installations from its eastern flank and deliver security guarantees on the future of the region.

The ball is in their court, Putin said at a press conference last week. They must answer us with something.

While Western officials reacted with outrage, saying Putin would not tell NATO what to do, Chinese President Xi Jinping applauded Putin’s team spirit. At a summit last week with Putin, Xi denounced the United States and NATO for meddling in the internal affairs of China and Russia, according to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The increasingly warm relations between China and Russia raise eyebrows, as well as the potential stakes, across the Western world, but tensions with Washington have been mounting for months.

When the United States became the first nation earlier this month to announce that its government officials would boycott the February Olympics in Beijing in response to Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims and its steamroller of the Hong Kong Democratic movement, Putin s ‘stood up to defend Xis, calling the unnecessary diplomatic protest and saying he intended to attend.

In October, between Chinese sorties in violation of Taiwan’s airspace, China played war games in the waters off the disputed island and was joined in its impressive display of naval and aeronautical strength by the Russian army.

Whether called a marriage of convenience, a bromance or a strategic cooperation, the relationship between Putin and Xi is definitely intensifying, Roland Freudenstein, vice president and director of think tank Globsec Brussels, told Yahoo News. non-partisan. If Russia triggers a military invasion of Ukraine, he added, the temptation for the Chinese to do something about Taiwan increases exponentially and vice versa.

An alliance between Russia and China poses challenges for the Biden administration, analysts say. (Illustration: Yahoo News; images: Getty Images)

A war on two fronts would, in principle, be very difficult, Nigel Gould-Davies, senior researcher for Russia and Eurasia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, told Yahoo News, adding that such an outcome is currently unlikely. However, [China and Russia] each looks at West’s responses to the other. Thus, if one finds that the West lacks determination against an adversary, the other may embolden itself to act.

Responding to a question posed by Yahoo News, Heather A. Conley, senior vice president for Europe, Eurasia and the Arctic at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, said during a webinar by the Atlantic Council that the dual theater scenario would put the Biden administration in a precarious position. What would extend America’s military capabilities the most? she asked. Choosing between having to respond to a challenge on NATO’s eastern flank [while] make sure Taiwan is protected.

This scenario, said Markus Ziener, Helmut Schmidt member of the German Marshall Fund, is the subject of much debate here in Washington. What if we have two theaters of war, two theaters of tension, at the same time? Can the United States handle this?

After moving to the United States for a research project involving Russia, China and the United States, Ziener is concerned about the rise of Russian-Chinese relations in recent weeks. Putin amassed some 100,000 troops and military equipment near the Ukrainian border, as China continues to send warplanes into Taiwanese airspace and loudly opposes Taiwan’s demand for its own headquarters at the United Nations.

A Russian armed forces sniper participates in combat exercises in Rostov, Russia on December 14 (Sergey Pivovarov / Reuters)

Just two months ago, the mood in Washington was more like this: Russia and China have no friends, there is no choice but to cooperate, Ziener said. China needs energy from Russia, and Russia wants to sell them energy and weapons, so that makes sense. But now it seems there are more overarching goals for both. And one of them is definitely to push back the United States.

The rapprochement between Russia and China, two countries targeted by the United States with sanctions, concerns the reorganization of the world’s electricity board, Samir Puri, senior researcher in urban security and war, told Yahoo News hybrid at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Singapore.

They are tall and bossy, which in itself seems to be enough to disqualify you from favorable relations with the United States. And they both face sanctions, Puri said. One of the defining factors of modern geopolitics is Russia-China alignment. The two countries dominate Eurasia. They have two of the five permanent seats on the UN Security Council. They are two of the eight declared nuclear weapon states. And the fact that they got closer changed things.

Velina Tchakarova, director of the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy in Vienna, calls the China-Russia partnership a Dragon Bear and sees 2014 as the pivotal year for Putin and Xi. After taking Crimea from Ukraine, Russia was absolutely isolated internationally and regionally. He was struggling with penalties, which were really tough. And in 2014, the Russian currency bottomed out, she said. As the Russian economy falters and the government is on the verge of default, China has come to the rescue.

Russia was facing a crisis of existential magnitude. Then China stepped in, introducing different measures, currency swaps, its central bank stepped in, stating that it would do whatever it takes to save the Russian currency and that default was avoided, Tchakarova said. This is just one example among many that opened my eyes to the fact that this is something much more systemic than a mere sum of ad hoc events.

President Biden, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16. (Patrick Semansky, File / AP)

Now the two countries are linked on everything from energy to trade, including technological and military equipment. Yet despite their occasional exchanges of friendship necklaces and public displays of mutual support, the rifts between the two nations have not been bridged. Neither leader trusts the other particularly, Freudenstein said, and the two countries, which share a 2,600-mile border, have had a volatile history of a schism between the Soviet Union and Communist China. in the 1950s to a brief border clash in 1969.

There are bare numbers that indeed indicate that the relationship is not that hot. Foreign direct investment, for example, is woefully low back and forth from Russia to China, in fact only a few hundred thousand dollars a year now, Freudenstein said. It’s nothing; it’s not eating peanuts, it’s crumbs.

The trade is not really robust either. While China is Russia’s main trading partner, Russia is not China. This distinction goes to the United States. Nevertheless, there is some technology transfer and Huawei is setting up the Russian 5G network.

The greatest concern of analysts is the threat posed by the possibility for the two countries to coordinate militarily. China and Russia have yet to help each other in times of war, Puri said. If that happened if they signed a mutual defense agreement, it would be a game-changer on a global scale, he added. And if they coordinated to plan separate military attacks simultaneously, he said, we would be in Tom Clancy’s territory of geopolitical situations that are more like a movie than real life.

Until this week, David Stulk, Russian analyst for the European Values ​​Center for Security Policy, a Prague think tank, believed Putin was probably bluffing the United States and NATO on Ukraine. But when Russian state news services this week began reporting that the United States had deployed chemical weapons in Ukraine and pointed them at Moscow, a claim Pentagon officials categorically deny, he had doubts. .

Putin is taking it to the next level, raising the temperature in the room and portraying Russia as a victim of the aggressive behavior of NATO and the United States, Stulk said. It is a deliberate step. But then I ask myself: why? What is Putin’s end goal? And that, I can not answer.

The good news, at least according to Tchakarova, is that even if Russia moves militarily towards Ukraine, China is unlikely to hit Taiwan for at least the next two months. And for that, we can thank the upcoming Beijing Olympics, which will not start until February 4.