Jokowi ready to meet KKB members back in their homeland: National Okezone





JAYAPURA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is willing to meet with members of the armed criminal group (KKB) which has now returned to the fold of the NKRI. (Read also: Terrorist KKB performs 92 terrorist actions throughout 2021, 15 TNI members and Polri die)

“It’s true President Some time ago he said he was ready to meet a KKB alumnus who was in the know and wanted to work with his brother to develop the area. However, they or the former KKB absolutely must stop spreading armed terrorist acts, “said Chief Inspector General of the Papuan Police Mathius D Fakhiri on Friday 12/24/2021. (Read also: Brutal! Burns Middle School Building, KKB terrorists shoot officers as residents are evacuated to church) His party also called on religious leaders to participate in the agreement with the KKB, so that they no longer disturb residents and the security forces, but also actively develop their neighborhood. “The role of the religious leaders is very important because the groups which do not agree with us if they continue to be approached, I believe that one day they will realize it, especially since the Papuan police made a breakthrough by recruiting 2,000 non-commissioned officers through the Noken Program Bintara which was financed by special autonomy funds, ”he explained. Currently, he said, of the 2,000 non-commissioned officers, 1,998 have been appointed and will then be assigned to their home region or to the police station where they enroll.

The two unnamed police non-commissioned officers, one of whom died in a traffic accident in Jambi. The presence of the non-commissioned officer should be a bridge that will give their families still in disagreement the desire to return to the knees of the Republic of Indonesia and lay down their arms. So that people can enjoy the results of development, Fakhiri concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.okezone.com/read/2021/12/24/337/2522122/jokowi-siap-bertemu-anggota-kkb-yang-kembali-ke-pangkuan-nkri

