Will Jokowi be the first President of the Republic of Indonesia who dares to remove the bonus?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government again plans to phase out fuel oil (BBM) from premium gasoline (88 RON) in 2022. However, this policy is still awaiting approval from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Based on information received by CNBC Indonesia, the planned policy to phase out Premium gasoline is still awaiting the ratification of a Presidential Regulation (Perpres). “The bonus for next year is gone. Wait for the release of the presidential regulations,” a source from CNBC Indonesia said on Monday (12/20/2021). The question is: will President Jokowi dare to make this decision? If this happens, then President Jokowi will be listed as the first President of the Republic of Indonesia who dares to abolish Premium BBM in Indonesia. Whereas the era of the previous government was limited to reducing fuel subsidies and raising the price of premium fuel in the community. This is the policy led by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) where in May 2008 he issued a policy to increase the price of fuel, including premium gasoline, diesel and subsidized kerosene. When he was first president in 2014, President Jokowi had put in place an important policy by eliminating the premium subsidies as of January 1, 2015. Unfortunately, this policy was inconsistent, because in the end, the government has always intervened in the prices of Premiums and has not authorized them. fluctuate like non-fuel products. Anxious to preserve the purchasing power of the populations, the government finally intervened in the setting of the Premium price and entrusted PT Pertamina (Persero) with the distribution of this Premium BBM. As a result, the government still blocks the difference between the economy price and the sale price of Premium in Pertamina each year. In fact, the Oil and Gas Governance Reform Team, also known as the Anti-Oil and Gas Mafia Team, which was intentionally formed during the time of Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Sudirman Said, had recommended that Premium gasoline be phased out by 2017, two years after the recommendation was issued. But unfortunately, so far President Jokowi has not budged, nor has he taken premium gasoline out of the market. Gadjah Mada University (UGM) economic observer and former member of the oil and gas governance reform team, Fahmy Radhi, said the recommendation to phase out premium gasoline was not without reason . He said this recommendation was made because premium gasoline is prone to the oil and gas mafia. The reason is that in the international market, there is no longer a benchmark for Premium prices, but rather the price of Pertamax or RON 92 gasoline and above. “The reason for the recommendation to remove Premium is that the supply is prone to the oil and gas mafia, rent-seeking. In addition, in the international market, there is no longer a benchmark for Premium prices, but only preferential prices for Pertamax or RON 92 and more “, he explained.

