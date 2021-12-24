Boris Johnson addresses nation ahead of Christmas as covid cases rise

The Prime Minister encourages people to receive their booster shots and pays tribute to those who have lost loved ones, in a message to the nation this Christmas.

In a speech released this morning, Boris Johnson says he hopes for a better holiday season next year and a brighter future.

In the 400-word post, Boris Johnson also warns that “the omicron is booming”.

The Prime Minister will say, “Although the time to buy gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing that you can give to your family and to the whole country, and that is to get this hit, that this either your first or your second, or your booster.

“To make next year’s festivities even better than this year’s.”

He will also describe a covid vaccine as “an invisible and priceless gift.”

The Prime Minister will add: “We have received this vaccination which protects us and prevents us from infecting others.

“And I hope that I will be forgiven for being proud of the immense spirit of good neighborliness shown by the people of this country.

“Getting stung not just for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.

“And it is, after all, the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this enormous feast, that we must love our neighbor as ourselves.

“So let’s think of all those who are good neighbors and think of others.

“Everyone in the NHS who works on Christmas, our caregivers, everyone involved in the incredible vaccination campaign.”

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister confirmed that no further Covid-19 restrictions would be in place until Christmas.

However, the government said the situation is finely balanced and remains difficult across the country, with the Omicron variant continuing to rise and cases at an all time high.

The government will continue to monitor the data closely and will not hesitate to act after Christmas if necessary.

Opening his message, the Prime Minister refers to the spread of Omicron saying: “After two years of this pandemic, I cannot say that we are out of it.

“How can I?

“When Omicron is booming, when we all know it, we must together try to stop the spread of this new variant, we must test ourselves and be extra careful when we meet elderly or vulnerable loved ones.

“We know things are still tough.”

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer used half the words to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and highlighted the Christian values ​​of kindness that the British have shown over the past year.

Sir Keir acknowledged the difficult year the British faced in his post.

PM said things remained tough when it came to tackling Omicron

He said: “But I believe if we stick together, if we support each other and work together, we can find a way through.”

Sir Keir went on to thank the NHS for saving countless lives and the armed forces working at home and abroad.

