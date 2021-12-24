Preview: Kasimpasa vs Altay – predictions, team news, rosters

Sports Mole provides an overview of Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash between Kasimpasa and Altay, including predictions, team news and possible rosters.

In a series of 11 consecutive league games without a win, Altai take a trip to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium to lock the horns with other fighters Kasimpasa the Saturday.

The hosts, who also haven’t tasted victory in seven Super Lig outings, will aim to end this drought and their push from the bottom of the table.

Match preview

After securing a 14th place finish last season, Kasimpasa will feel disappointed with his performance in the first half of the season as he finds himself at the bottom of the Super Lig table after 18 rounds of games.

Sami ugurluThe men, who are currently six points from safety, have won just two games and have lost 10 so far this season, collecting 12 of 54 available points.

They are one of three teams to have earned an away victory this quarter and have the third-worst away record in the league with three points in nine games.

Kasimpasa starts Saturday’s game after a 1-1 draw with Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium, where Naldo and Hope Bozok scored for each side to force a share of the booty.

Meanwhile, Altay was left empty-handed the last time he lost a one-goal lead and lost 2-1 to an endemic Trabzonspor side at the Alsancak stadium.

After Gabriel Karayel scored in the 33rd minute to put the hosts in front before the break, Andreas Corneille put in a sensational performance in the second half, scoring twice to give the visitors a comeback victory.

Altay have now lost each of their last three games, conceding seven goals and scoring three in a 4-2 Cup win over Manisa on November 30, while they haven’t tasted victory in any of their last 11. championship matches.

That horrific race saw them drop to 16th in the Super Lig standings, one point above the relegation zone, after winning 18 points in 18 games.

Their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch were a major concern for the manager Mustafa Denizli, whose team has the third-worst defensive record in the division with 30 goals conceded so far.

Team news

Ugurlu remains unable to call on the services of the Swedish midfielder Loret Sadiku after the 30-year-old suffered a knee problem during the October game against Yeni Malatyaspor.

Midfielder friend Nabil Dirar Also won’t play a role in Saturday’s game as the Morocco international is currently recovering from an injury he suffered against Fatih Karagumruk on November 21.

Former Chelsea defender Jeffery Bruma Also expected to miss his third game in a row after suffering a foot problem in the 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir two weeks ago.

During this time, Ibrahim Ozturk is out of action for Altay after missing the game against Trabzonspor last time due to an injury he suffered against Giresunspor last Friday.

Other than that, there are no concerns on the injury front for Saturday’s visitors and we expect Denizli to name his strongest possible side on Saturday.

Possible starting line-up from Kasimpasa:

Tekin; Hadergjonaj, Brecka, Donk, Elmaci; Erdogan, Travnik, Free, Hajradinovic; Bozok, Eysseric

Possible departure altay:

It will rain; Naderi, Akca, Bjorkander, Thiam, Karayel; Rodriguez, Pinares, Poko, Kappel; Bamba

We say: Kasimpasa 1-2 Altay

We expect both sides to battle it out as they head into the game desperate to end their respective streaks without a win, making it an exciting affair. Altay have been decent away from home, while Kasimpasa has collected just nine points in nine home games. That said, we do tip visitors for claiming all three points, albeit by a narrow margin.

