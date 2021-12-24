Mike Pence fueled the illusion that Donald Trump could win





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

Donald Trump entered the holiday season with as always obsessed with the cancellation of election results. “ELECTORAL FRAUD IS NOT A PLOT THEORY, IT IS A FACT !!!” he tweeted on December 24.

The day before, Trump flew to Florida to spend the holidays at his home in Mar-a-Lago. Fly with him on Air Force One: Rudy Giuliani, the President’s number one cheerleader, spending Christmas with the Trumps.

Upon arriving at his golf club that Thursday, the president “received a warm welcome from the members,” according to CNN. The other golfers were delighted that Trump was not giving up the fight.

Vice President Mike Pence was on Trump’s mind, however. The two men were fundamentally different. Pence, a deeply conservative and conscientious holder of his post, has never been a close friend or friend of the showman.

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly told former Vice President Mike Pence that he “picked the wrong man” to be his vice president over the presidential election results. Trump listens to Pence answer questions during the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the White House Rose Garden on April 27, 2020, in Washington, DC Win McNamee / Getty Images

Donald Trump tweeted on Christmas Eve, “Mike Pence MUST do this… defend our Constitution against our enemies: foreigners: China, Russia, Iran…” It was the only way for Trump to communicate directly; their meetings at this point were formal and superficial.

Pence was speaking to everyone – constitutional attorneys, former vice presidents, congressional leaders – and each of them told him they had no role in the vote count on January 6, other than the pro forma ceremonial role. The Constitution was clear: Congress certified electoral votes that had already been counted. As President of the Senate, Pence presided. But he didn’t have to. Vice-President Hubert Humphrey did not preside, handing over to President pro tempore, the oldest member.

Trump and his supporters, of course, had their own theory of what was possible the Pence could reject voters in swing states, substituting for Trump voters. It was absurd, but Trump and the campaign produced their own pundits, lawyers, and kibitzers who gleefully contradicted the facts, inventing their own way to reverse the election at the joint congressional meeting.

What should Donald Trump think? Although Pence evidently struggled with the personal and ethical dilemma of finally breaking up with Donald Trump, he also continued to publicly support the president, creating the illusion that he might get away with it. Addressing a group of young conservatives in Florida earlier in the week, Pence urged the crowd to “keep fighting until every legal vote is counted” and “every illegal vote is rejected.”

“Stay in the fight for electoral integrity. Stay in the fight to stand up for everything we’ve done,” Pence said. “Four more years!”

“Stop the theft! The crowd chanted.

There are believed to be previously unseen photos of former Vice President Mike Pence hiding during the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol. Here, Pence can be seen in the Senate Chamber after Congress resumed that day. congress.gov/Getty

Official Washington – “the swamp,” the great and powerful, as John Bolton called them, the lawyers and lobbyists, the bureaucracy – overwhelmingly concluded that the election was over. Donald Trump and his supporters were only bellowing fantastic plots and claims, they thought. It was theater to stir up the president’s ego. Donald Trump was responsible for annoying people, they thought, dismissing the 70 million people who voted for him as ignorant, illiterate, ridiculous.

And yet, outside of Washington, the national angst ran deep and there was genuine confusion and worry. It wasn’t just a bunch of young Republicans. It wasn’t just Trump’s golf club. Take, for example, the experience of Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee when he returned to Utah for Christmas.

According to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in “Peril”, Senator Lee “began to hear friends, neighbors, family members talking about the theft of the elections … People who would not be considered to be on the fringes of the company – mayors, city councilors, county commissioners, sheriffs said they expected to return to Washington and “stop the theft.” Text messages, social media posts, people who got her phone number and wanted to know what was going on. How did the election get stolen? What are you going to do? “

“Cancel culture,” Trump tweeted, denouncing Twitter for “going wild with their flags, striving to suppress even the truth. Just shows how dangerous they are, deliberately stifling free speech. Very dangerous for our country . “

“This is how communism begins,” Trump said.

Donald Trump’s army was ready to go to war for its president, to prevent communism, to defend the nation. They were looking for a sense of patriotic duty, expressed in their quasi-military pretensions and even in their dress.

“Who wants to go to DC? Christopher Quaglin posted on Facebook on December 24: “I have an extra double bed available.”

“I drive with my wife from Berryville, Virginia,” Donavan Ray Crawl posted on Facebook. “Meet the North Carolina Oathkeepers and the Shenandoah Valley Patriot Group.”

Ronald Mele posted on Facebook that he and three friends were considering renting a car across the country, “arriving Jan. 5 to support our president on the 6th and days to follow just in case.” The next day, he explained in another post on Facebook that he “was going to rent a suburb. Team of four people running eight hours each. Need room for ‘equipment’.”

“[I]It is IMPERATIVE that we let our elected federal officials in the Senate and House know that we will no longer vote for them if they do not support our President Trump on January 6 when they count the Electoral College votes … “Kenneth Reda posted.

Benjamin Burlew also spoke to a family member on a call that day, saying he was planning to “storm the Capitol.”

“By ball or ballot,” Ryan Taylor Nichols posted on Facebook. “The restoration of the Republic is approaching. “

“This is my basement weapons room,” Quaglin captioned a photo. “I’ve been planning this ever since Bush left office and Obama arrived”

All six were then arrested for their roles on January 6.

