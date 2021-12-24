PTI organizations disbanded as PM Imran Khan to oversee ticket distribution





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) formulated a phased strategy for the upcoming local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and the upcoming general elections in the country with Prime Minister Imran Khan personally overseeing ticket distribution among potential candidates, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources familiar with the discussions at the political committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, participants agreed that the strategy for the elections should be phased, and in the first phase, the political committee should be empowered.

“In the second phase, all organizational configurations will be dissolved,” they said, adding that the PTI Supreme Committee had also been formed under a new political plan comprising 21 members and having representation from the provinces.

“The political committee would work on the new political structure and mobilize the party cadres,” they said, adding that the name of the committee and its functions would be approved by the central committee of the PTI.

Detailing the makeup of the PTI political committee, the sources said it would be headed by Imran Khan and would include Usman Buzdar, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Aamer Mehmood Kiani and Saifullah Niazi from the Punjab.

Mahmood Khan, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser and Ali Amin Gandapur from KP, Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi from Sindh and Qasim Suri and Agha Zahoor from Balochistan are said to be on the political committee. In addition, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Aijaz Chaudhry were also part of the committee.

The Prime Minister at the meeting asked the participants to refrain from repeating the mistakes made during the elections of local KP bodies. “I will personally examine the candidates and then award tickets to them,” he said while asking KP CM Mahmood Khan to organize the party cadre in the province.

Later at a press briefing, Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister had dissolved all PTI organizations and removed all officials from their posts.

“A special committee will be formed for the distribution of tickets,” he said, adding that the new committee would work out the party constitution and further reorganize the party structure.

He said the prime minister expressed distrust of the party structure in the KP as it emerged that tickets were distributed to family members while violating merit.

Facebook notice for the EU! You must login to view and post FB comments!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/pti-organizations-imran-khan-ticket-distribution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos