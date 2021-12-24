King Salman-Xi Jinping’s “Death Duo”, What’s New with Arab China?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia Saudi Arabia is reportedly producing ballistic missiles with help from China. CNN International reported in the United States (US) intelligence agency report. Satellite images obtained by the media even show that King Salman’s kingdom is producing missiles in one location. Citing US officials, intelligence reportedly uncovered several large-scale transfers of missile technology between the two countries. The photo was taken by Planet, a commercial imaging company, between October 26 and November 9. The arson attack took place at a facility near Dawadmi, Saudi Arabia. “The main evidence is that the facility operates a ‘combustion pit’ to remove solid propellant residue from ballistic missile production,” said Jeffrey Lewis, weapons expert and professor at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies who reviewed The report. . “Solid rocket missile production facilities often have combustion vents where residual propellant can be removed by combustion. Therefore, combustion operations are a strong sign that the facility is actively sinking solid rocket engines. . “ The United States National Security Council and the CIA have not commented on this. Saudi Arabia has done the same. But China’s Foreign Ministry said the two countries are comprehensive strategic partners to maintain friendly cooperation in all fields. This also includes military trade. “Such cooperation does not violate international law and does not imply the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” the statement said. Too focused on Iran Analysts say this fact will be a new duty for US President Joe Biden. Additionally, Biden is focused on restricting Iran’s nuclear development. “While special attention has been paid to Iran’s massive ballistic missile program, Saudi Arabia’s development and now its production have not received the same level of scrutiny,” Lewis said. “Saudi Arabia’s domestic production of ballistic missiles demonstrates that any diplomatic effort to control missile proliferation must also involve other regional actors. Like Saudi Arabia and Israel, which also produce their own ballistic missiles. Ankit Panda, a nuclear and weapons policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the same. Saudi Arabia’s missile program will present new challenges to curb other missile programs in the region. “For example, Iranian missiles, which the United States is primarily concerned with, will be more difficult to contain in the future without a parallel to Saudi Arabia’s growing program,” he said. Saudi Arabia and the United States are allies in the Middle East. However, Saudi Arabia’s arms purchases from the United States have been temporarily suspended due to the problem of human rights violations in Saudi Arabia. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



