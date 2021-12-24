From Oxygen Supply To Omicron Threat: 10 Highlights From PM Narendra Modi’s Covid Review Meeting, India News News





Amid growing concerns about a new wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) in India due to the new variant Omicron, which is believed to be highly transmissible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday, December 23 with experts for check the nation’s readiness. He reviewed the status of public health response measures for containment and management of virus cases. It took note of the strengthening of health infrastructure, including the availability of medicines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, PSA factories, intensive care / oxygen beds, human resources, IT interventions and the status of vaccination. “Reviewed the COVID-19 situation across India, particularly in the wake of Omicron. Our goal is to further strengthen health infrastructure, testing, tracing and ensuring full immunization coverage.” , tweeted Prime Minister Modi. READ ALSO | COVID-19: AstraZeneca Says Third Jab ‘Significantly’ Boosts Omicron Antibodies Here are the top ten highlights from the meeting: 1) PM Modi said that in view of a new variant of Omicron we should be ‘satark‘(vigilant) and’saavdhan‘ (careful). 2) He said there should be a strategy for proactive, focused, collaborative, cooperative work fight against covid. 3) PM Modi called for effective use of IT tools to telemedecine and teleconsultations. 4) He stressed that it is important for States to ensure oxygen supply the equipment is installed and fully functional. 5) Prime Minister Modi underlined the fact that the fight against the Covid pandemic is not over and that there should be continued membership in safety instructions. 6) Talk about the vaccination, Prime Minister Modi urged states to ensure that the eligible population is fully vaccinated against Covid. seven) PM Modi called for increased and close monitoring of clusters and hot spots thanks to active, rapid and efficient surveillance. 8) He further ordered that a good number of positive samples be sent for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs as soon as possible. 9) Modi asked officials to speed up testing to ensure rapid identification of sp cases so that they can be dealt with in a timely manner. He said the focus should also be on effective contact tracing. ten) Another important point to note is that he asked officials that the the central government should send teams to the states with poor vaccination, an increase in cases and insufficient health infrastructure to help them improve the situation. During the meeting, officials briefed the Prime Minister on the emerging global scenario driven by the new Omicron variant. As for India, a detailed report of Omicron’s cases, including their travel history, vaccination status and restored status, has been presented to the Prime Minister. WATCH | Study suggests Omicron is milder than Delta variant

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/from-oxygen-supply-to-omicron-threat-10-key-highlights-of-pm-narendra-modis-covid-review-meeting-439451 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos