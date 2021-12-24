Prime Minister Imran Khan on Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar 100 billion rupee approvals





Prime Minister Imran Khan sees Pakistan moving in the right direction. Laments that the old rulers did not pay attention to the problems of the common man. Note that Pakistan’s development has never been inclusive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called the Rs 100 billion approvals for the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative “a big moment” for Pakistan.

The prime minister, addressing a ceremony to mark the approvals, said the initiative such as Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar should have been launched earlier. “I see Pakistan heading now in the direction it should have been heading a long time ago.”

The prime minister said that everyone is aware that people belonging to the working class cannot accumulate a certain amount to buy their own house.

“Pakistanis who worked as laborers abroad dreamed of building a house for themselves and their families,” the prime minister said, regretting that previous governments had not paid attention to this issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said previous governments did not focus on the lower classes because they had only paid attention to the elite in each sector of education, health and other facilities.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s development has never been inclusive and that, according to him, this is the reason why the country has not been able to move forward.

The Prime Minister said that thanks to this initiative, an ordinary man can now build his houses. “There were several obstacles before, because when an ordinary person went to the bank, they suffered from anxiety.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the project will boost Pakistan’s economy as house building increases.

Available in both conventional and Islamic modes, this program enables banks to “provide financing for the construction and purchase of houses at very low financing rates for low to middle income segments of the population.” , the State Bank of Pakistan website says about the initiative. .

“Bearing in mind the need to improve the availability of adequate housing in the country and the important role of the construction sector in stimulating economic activities in other countries, the government of Pakistan plans to increase the number of dwellings in the coming years, “says the SBP website.

