What to know about Erdogan’s plan to increase the Turkish lira

Strong points Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Converted To Islam To Save Lira

He called on people to save lira instead of dollars

Following the announcement, the pound appreciated 25% against the dollar

Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamic declaration strengthened the Turkish lira against the dollar. The Turkish currency has continued to decline over the past year. Now because of Erdogan’s passion for Islam and lowering interest rates to control inflation turkish currency The lira has risen 25 percent against the dollar. Previously, the price of a dollar was 7.5 lira, two days ago the difference increased to 14 lira. Now, after Erdogan’s announcement, the dollar rose to 11.41 lira.

Asked to save in lira

Erdogan said on Monday that there would be no loss for those who save in the lire. Fearing a fall in the lira, the Turkish people began to buy dollars. This further increased demand for the dollar in Turkey, while the pound began to weaken. After that, Turkish President Erdogan took action and made Islam known. He called on people to stop saving dollars instead of lire.

Will Islamic law save the economy?

These days, Erdogan is doing various experiments to save the Turkish economy. He linked the interest rate cuts to Muslims and Islam. Responding to criticisms of himself, he says they cut off interest. This is what I want to tell them that you can expect from me. As a Muslim, I will do what Islamic law allows me to do. I will continue to do so. It is Islamic law.

Erdogan attributes high interest rates to inflation

Erdogan continued to argue that higher interest rates will lead to inflation, which goes against conventional economics. The president has sacked three central bank governors since 2019 over interest rate differences. Data last week showed the central bank’s international reserves fell to $ 22.47 billion. Turkey’s sovereign dollar bond is down 0.8 cents to 2034, according to data from Dreadweb.

Turkish economy struggles with US sanctions

The Turkish economy is in crisis these days due to US sanctions. Joe Biden first announced sanctions against Turkey after taking office. Turkey is a member of NATO, a military organization led by the United States. Purchased the S-400 air defense system from Russia. Turkey tested the system, after which the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey.