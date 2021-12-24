Boris Johnson can get away with things other people can’t, says David Cameron | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson can get away with things mere mortals can’t seem to do, former PM David Cameron said, while suggesting there had been an arms race between politicians and the media to outsmart each other. The Johnsons team has significantly changed media relations by hiring personal photographers on staff # 10 who often take photos of key events instead of photographers from media organizations. Johnson has also used recorded clips to make announcements, most recently including announcing the absence of new restrictions before Christmas instead of appearing at a press conference or in front of MPs. In an interview with Adam Boulton for Feral Beasts, a documentary exploring Britain and the media, Cameron said the relationship has become more confrontational. I think there was sort of an arms race, Cameron said. Politicians have equipped themselves with special advisers and image specialists, and the media have equipped themselves with even more aggressive interviews to get this magical moment. I think we need to try to have a relationship that is still distant and confrontational at times, but understanding that you have legitimate questions, but we also have a responsibility to explain what we do. And can we try to find some space for these things to coexist. Cameron had also applied for a personal official photographer, which was turned down prompting him to say Johnson could get away with it more than the others. He also criticized the Prime Minister’s decision to boycott appearances on BBC Radio 4’s flagship program today. His appearance on the show in October was his first appearance in two years. Cameron was criticized during his time at No.10 for avoiding press scrutiny. As Tory leader, he pledged to hold monthly press conferences, but these were quickly dropped. But, look, I don’t think you should be doing this to get around the media. Whether it’s press conferences, interviews or media events, it matters, Cameron said. And I always have. Yes, press conferences were pretty rare, but I never hesitated to be on the Today show and come on your show. I mean, we were always available and eager to engage and answer questions. Johnson had promised a more open relationship with the press with plans for televised press briefings from a renovated 2m media suite and hired Allegra Stratton as official spokesperson to confront them. But feuds over the briefings ultimately led to the departure of several senior executives and they were called off. Stratton resigned this month after footage from rehearsal briefing staffs joked about the Downing Street Christmas parties leaked.

