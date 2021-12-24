India Modi stumbled over protests and pandemic

Modi briefly moved away from sight, seeking to deflect the blame. Around the same time, his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a defeat in key West Bengal elections.

His government has faced large-scale protests from farmers opposing new farm laws that were renewed in 2021, drawing international criticism. In April, India became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with catastrophic effects. The government accepted foreign aid for the first time in 16 years old , and many observers have attributed the crisis to government mismanagement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now halfway through his second term, has had a long year.

On the world stage, Modis’ fame has faded somewhat amid a widely recognized democratic setback. But India’s strategic partnership with Australia, Japan and the United States, known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad), has gained momentum, seeking to counter the rise of the China in the Indo-Pacific. And in December, Modi received special treatment at US President Joe Bidens’ virtual summit for democracy.

During all this time, Modi paid close attention to his personal brand in India and beyond. Although the Prime Minister’s popularity was hit during the coronavirus crisis, his approval rating in November was 70 percentone of the highest among world leaders.

Here are five Foreign police stories that examine the ups and downs of Modis in 2021.

1. Modi passed the sweet power of India and got little in return

by Sumit Ganguly, February 14

Modi started the year with criticism from activists and celebrities, including singer Rihanna and climate change activist Greta Thunbergin, supporting the farmers’ protests. Rather than respond with a bland public statement, his government lingered and condemned the comments as interference. Mr. F. Sumit Ganguly argues that such hypersensitivity undermines India’s global standing. The defensive tendency really came to the fore under the second Modi government, which came to power in April 2019, he writes.

India’s democratic image has undoubtedly suffered under Modi, as his government continues to crack down on journalists and dissidents. Unfortunately, this process is tantamount to a spiral: as the country’s image deteriorates, it becomes more defensive and, in turn, its position deteriorates further, Ganguly writes. Take, for example, Modis’ decision in March to create its own democracy ranking after Freedom House downgraded India in its annual report.

For now, Modi has concluded that the decline of India’s soft power is a small price to pay for carrying out the BJP’s political agenda and ultimately the criticisms will fade. But it is a risky bet. Even though the Modi administration thinks it can resist international eyebrow raises, it might not fare as well under the gaze of its own citizens, Ganguly writes.

2. Modi Fiddles as India burns

by Kapil Komireddi, April 30

In early April, India experienced a major spike in COVID-19 cases, resulting in a devastating second wave. As of May 1, India had recorded more than 400,000 new cases within a 24 hour period. Hospitals were running out of oxygen, crematoriums were running out of space, and people were taking to social media for help. Kapil Komireddi, author ofMalevolent Republic: A Brief History of New India, throws the blame on Modi, calling the country’s crisis a bloodshed precipitated by the conduct of its self-loving leader.

Modi had declared victory in India, fighting COVID-19 a few months earlier. In the weeks that followed, thousands of people gathered in political rallies ahead of the state elections and participated in the world’s largest religious gathering, the Hindu festival of Kumbh Mela, which Modi allowed to take place an year earlier. Had Modi heeded the warnings of a second wave, Komireddi argues, he could have avoided such an extreme crisis. But rather than boost India’s capacity, Modi has used the virus to revive her cult and plunder the country, he writes.

The governments’ handling of the crisis drew Modi to fierce criticism in India and may have contributed to the BJP’s poor performance in the West Bengal state election. But its effects on the legacy of prime ministers remain unclear. The next general election is not before 2024, and Indians are a forgetful people when it comes to the misdeeds of politicians, argues Komireddi. Modi will count on their forgetting.

3. The end of Modis’ global dreams

by Sushant Singh, May 3

Modis’ handling of the second wave of COVID-19 in India has also undermined some of his foreign policy aspirations. As the situation grew dire, his government, proud of its autonomy, accepted aid from nearly 40 countries.

Sushant Singh, senior researcher at the Center for Policy Research in India, said the crisis represented a watershed moment for Modi on the global stage. There is no doubt that New Delhi will be able to regain a certain sense of normalcy in a few months, but the mismanagement of the pandemic has weakened it in the current talks with Islamabad and the border negotiations with Beijing, he writes.

Singh also argues that Modis’ massive vaccine export campaign created significant obstacles to the country’s immunization rollout. After exporting doses in a quest for personal glory, Modi is now expecting 20 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States, he writes. India, a major contributor to the United Nations COVAX initiative, has suspended COVID-19 vaccine exports amid wave two and only resumed them in October.

The crisis may have finally benefited China, India’s regional rival. New Delhi’s soft power, already dented by Modis’ turn towards authoritarianism, could be difficult to regain, Singh concludes.

4. Modi took full control of Kashmir two years ago and got out of it

by Anchal Vohra, August 3













In August 2019, the Modis government revoked the special autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir, raising fears of violence in the predominantly Muslim region and the possibility of war with Pakistan. But when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited India this year, Kashmir was not a major issue, even though he was talking about it behind closed doors, writes FP Anchal Vohra.

This is because, as Vohra explains, Modi and the BJP are wielding their will in Kashmir, having largely succeeded in quelling protests or dissent in the region. For the first time in a long time, peace reigns on the de facto border between India and Pakistan, cross-border infiltration has stopped and militancy has waned, she notes. However, such successes have not been good news for average Kashmiris, who feel politically disenfranchised and silenced.

For now, India appears to have the upper hand over Kashmir in the disputed region, and the prime minister has taken control. But Modi and his government are far from closing the distance between New Delhi and Kashmiris, Vohra writes.

5. Why is Modi suddenly everywhere?

by Snigdha Poonam, October 18

By October, Modi had recovered in the public eye: Snigdha Poonam, a freelance journalist in New Delhi, writes that he was everywhere at once: newspaper ads, billboards, live broadcasts on social media , the back of municipal trucks, even vaccination certificates. The BJP has stepped up efforts to strengthen Modis ‘personal brand, with the aim of separating him from governments’ mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis, especially among his loyal base. The party has promoted its association with successful social programs, such as those that provide hot meals for schoolchildren or provide funds for the needy.

Modi now aims to undo the political damage from the coronavirus disaster while refusing to be held responsible for it by promoting his own generosity, writes Poonam. But some of the public relations stunts have backfired. Meanwhile, the Indies complete vaccination rate remains low and another wave of COVID-19 is cause for concern.

Winning the Uttar Pradesh state elections slated for February and March 2022 could be critical for the BJP and Modis brand. If the ruling party loses, Poonam writes: Modi will do everything possible to distance himself from the loss. His face may disappear from view again, at least for a while, but then he might be back. He knows the drill.