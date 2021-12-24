



Biden administration amplified former President Trump Donald Trump Task force reunites 100 children with separated families under Trump Overnight Health Care FDA clears second COVID-19 bill, but emphasizes limits Democrats seek to reduce Bill Biden to pass it PLUS shipping COVID-19 vaccines amid the recent spike in cases across the country.

In an interview with The Daily Wire, Trump dismissed host Candace Owens’ suggestions that vaccines don’t work, saying if you take the vaccine you’re protected.

Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form, Trump said on Tuesday’s episode of “Candace.”

People don’t die when taking the vaccine, he added.

White House Press Secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiOvernight Health Care FDA clears second COVID-19 bill, but points out limitations White House defends efforts to boost supply of COVID-19 testing White House Trump’s boost on vaccines will echo former President Trump here on vaccine safety and effectiveness. “

I’m just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. Happy Christmas Eve. go get boosted https://t.co/0PCffM5kHl

Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 23, 2021

Trump was booed over the weekend when he told former Fox News host Bill OReilly that he had received his COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Psaki told media Thursday that Trump and Biden had not communicated directly, but praised the former president for his message on vaccines.

We are grateful that the former president got the recall. We are also grateful to have made it clear in a recent interview that they are effective and safe. And that’s an important message everyone needs to hear, Psaki said.

“It’s not a partisan issue. It’s about saving lives, communicating accurate information, pushing back inaccurate information, and in this particular case, the former president did,” he said. -she adds.

The United States is currently facing a winter wave of COVID-19 infections as the new variant of omicron spreads across the country.

During her daily press briefing on Wednesday, Psaki said she was unsure how much behavior Trump’s guarantee of vaccine effectiveness would change.

We cannot assess what this will mean, or how people will digest it, or if it will change their behavior if they objected to getting a booster or being vaccinated. We certainly hope so, Psaki said at the briefing.

The AKaiser Family Foundation study last month showed that unvaccinated adults are three times more likely to lean towards Republicans than Democrats.

Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from the virus than fully vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

