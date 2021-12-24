Xi Jinping had a good year 2021, and he ends it with an iron fist on China

Few world leaders can claim to end 2021 stronger than they started. Many of them, rocked by the winds of rising inflation, soaring energy costs, institutional deadlock and pandemic fatigue, must feel their tenure is a curse.

Not Xi Jinping, who ends the year in what appears to be an unassailable position, having consolidated his authority over the Chinese Communist Party and his control over the country itself and honing a personality cult now more widespread than that of n any leader since Mao Zedong.

At its annual meeting in November, the Communist Party’s central committee adopted its historic first resolution in 40 years, declaring that Xis’ leadership was the key to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The party’s two most revered leaders, Mao and Deng Xiaoping, used similar resolutions to tighten their grip on power in 1945 and 1981, respectively.

Xi said his critics among Beijing’s elite are extremely rare, or at least know better than to open their mouths

By effectively declaring Xi as their equal and having already abolished presidential term limits, the party was paving the way for the 68-year-old to serve for life.

His intentions will become clearer at a party convention next year, where a new leadership is to be appointed for the period up to 2027. If he stays in office that long, he will become the longest-serving leader of Communist China.

He is a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage but who dares to innovate, a man who has a forward-looking vision and is committed to working tirelessly. , according to a profile of Xi in the Xinhua News Agency in the days leading up to the November meeting.

This sort of thing is not written to be believed; this in and of itself is an exercise in control, much like the recently changed textbooks that teach children about Xi Jinping’s thought or instructing Amazon to remove bad reviews from the president’s book. Challenge him if you dare, that implies. But in China today, there are very few who would.

Having dismissed potential rivals, Xi has ensured that his critics within Beijing’s elite are extremely rare, or at least know better than to open his mouth. Purges have taken place in the police and the judiciary. Meanwhile, the declining camp of active dissidents who remain on Chinese soil is either under close surveillance or serving time in prison.

Jurisdiction claims

Xi’s legitimacy rests not only on control but also on his claims to competence. From a party perspective, the political dysfunction in Washington and the resulting political paralysis contrasts nicely with the orderly and managerial efficiency of the one-party regime. China is doing relatively well in the Covid-19 crisis.

Its official death toll from the virus is less than 5,000, compared to more than 800,000 in the United States. In the last large country with a zero Covid policy, a single positive case is enough to justify targeted containment and mass testing.

While other countries have spent much of the past two years under severe restrictions, most Chinese have been able to live their lives virus-free.

Perhaps even more destabilizing are the glaring inequalities that become more apparent as China gets richer

Yet the pandemic has accelerated China’s drift towards self-isolation under its lifelong leader. Xi Jinping has remained invisible on the world stage, he has not left China for almost two years.

This is ostensibly due to the health crisis, but it also reflects a broader inward pullback. Xi, responding to growing international hostility, emphasizes self-sufficiency and the need to wean China from its dependence on foreign markets. Meanwhile, after nearly two years of quarantine and strict visa rules, there has been an exodus of foreign residents.

The party has made the work of Western journalists in the country more difficult. Angering the authorities by denouncing the treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, for example, is enough to block a visa renewal. At the root of all of this is a general Chinese sense of self-confidence. While the United States worries about its own decline, Beijing believes it is on the rise.

Political dilemmas

However, neither national self-confidence nor Xi’s own grip on power will reduce China’s political dilemmas in 2022.

He appears to have no exit strategy from his zero-Covid policy, and the relatively low efficacy of locally grown vaccines against the variants could leave him exposed if new strains take hold.

China’s increasingly aggressive stance towards countries that question its official line, whether in Taiwan, Hong Kong or the Uyghur repression, is hurting its international relations, while inside, the economy is made vulnerable by a real estate bubble, high debt levels and widespread corruption.

Perhaps even more destabilizing are the glaring inequalities that become more apparent as China gets richer. The World Bank says the income gap in China is now worse than in many other major economies, including France, Japan, India and the UK.

The ruling elite’s assumption has always been that people would accept a coercive state and limited political freedoms in return for stability and higher standards of living. This means that for Xi and his party, closing the income gap is not just an economic challenge but an existential one.