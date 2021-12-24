Trump ‘very grateful’ and ‘surprised’ Biden acknowledged success of administration’s COVID vaccine





EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump said on Tuesday he was “very grateful” and “surprised” that President Biden thanked him and his administration for their success in making COVID-vaccines available to the public 19, telling Fox News that “tone” and “confidence” are key to getting Americans immunized.

Biden on Tuesday afternoon announced increased testing capacity and expanded access to vaccines and support to hospitals across the country amid an increase in cases of the omicron variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week accounts for over 73% of new infections in the countryside.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES SUPPORT FOR HPITALS, ACCESS TO FREE COVID TESTS, AVAILABILITY OF VACCINES AS PART OF OMICRON MONITORING

“Thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to receive the vaccine,” Biden said Tuesday. “Thanks to my administration, to the hard work of the Americans, we have allowed our deployment to make America one of the world leaders in obtaining shots.”

In an exclusive interview with Fox News on Tuesday night, Trump reacted to Biden acknowledging his administration’s efforts.

“I am very grateful to have been surprised to hear it,” Trump told Fox News. “I think it was a great thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy.”

Trump then repeated that he was “a little surprised”.

“I think he did something really good,” Trump said. “You know, it’s got to be a healing process in this country, and it’ll help a lot.”

The Trump administration created Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership to create vaccines against the novel coronavirus, as the pandemic raged in 2020. Under his administration, the Food and Drug Administration approved authorizations for the use of the new coronavirus. emergency (EUA) for Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines.

Trump signed an executive order in December 2020 that would ensure all Americans have access to coronavirus vaccines before the U.S. government can start helping nations around the world.

“It’s a great thing we’ve all done,” Trump said, referring to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. “I might have been the vehicle, but we all did it together.”

“When we came up with these amazing vaccines, three of which are therapeutic, we did a tremendous job and we should never denigrate them,” Trump said. “We should be very happy about this because we have all saved millions and millions of lives all over the world.”

Trump, who is fully vaccinated, told Fox News he received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The former president was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October 2020.

For those who are still hesitant to receive a COVID vaccine, Trump said, “You have to accept it. You don’t have to, and there can’t be warrants and all that stuff, but you have to take it. ‘accept.”

Trump has said getting Americans vaccinated is “really about tone” instead of warrants.

TRUMP Says DEMS ‘COVID-19 VACCINE “DEPRAGED” WHILE PRESIDENT: “NOW THEY ARE ASKING WHY” SOME ARE HESITORING

“It’s about getting people out to, ideally, get vaccinated,” Trump said. “If you have the warrant, the warrant will destroy people’s lives, it destroys people’s lives, just like the vaccine saves people.”

He added, “I think it’s really about tone. It’s about trust, and I hope people who have had COVID, I hope they get the credit for it.”

Trump predicted that those who have already been infected with COVID-19 are “in good enough shape not to have it anymore, or to get it in a much lighter way.”

“They probably won’t catch it, but if they do, it won’t be as bad, and there likely won’t be hospitals involved,” Trump said.

Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine administered at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Wash., December 16, 2020, south of Seattle. (AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, file)

In March 2020, in the midst of the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the United States, Trump decided to limit travel from China and later from Europe to the United States, a move for which he has been criticized.

Biden last month decided to limit travel from certain African countries after the omicron variant was first detected in South Africa, but has not been the subject of as much criticism.

When asked for a reaction, Trump told Fox News: “It’s a little hard to be overly critical now because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I have. Done. You know, this is a first so it’s really hard for me to be too critical now. “

“But, you know, we shut it down and we got criticized by some, we weren’t criticized by all,” Trump said. “And finally they said we did the right thing. I think we saved hundreds of thousands of lives in our country by shutting it down to China and then shutting it down to Europe very early on. “

“I think people understand that now,” he said.

