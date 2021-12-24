Politics
Criticism of Wamensos’ position, Mardani PKS: Pak Jokowi What do you want?
Suara.com – Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politician Mardani Ali Sera criticized President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for adding a new post, namely that of Deputy Minister of Social Affairs (Wamensos).
He is confused by the attitude of Jokowi who continues to promote bureaucratic reform but often adds positions.
“Mr. @jokowi what do you want?Mardani tweeted via Twitter @MardaniAliSera on Friday (12/24/2021).
Mardani alluded to the bureaucratic reform which is one of Jokowi’s work priorities as president for the period 2019-2024.
According to him, cutting the bureaucracy should reduce the structure but increase its function.
“Our bureaucracy should be streamlined. Bureaucratic reform is poor in structure and rich in functions,” he said.
According to Mardani, what Jokowi did was a bad example for the future management of the government. This is because there are a lot of echelons III and IV that want to be cut, but the vice-ministers keep increasing.
“Steps 3 and 4 want to be abolished, but the post of Deputy Minister continues to be added,” he said.
Jokowi creates Wamensos, his work helps social ministers
President Jokowi signed Presidential Decree No. 110 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of Social Affairs. The presidential regulations signed by Jokowi on December 14, 2021 contain the addition of the Deputy Minister of Social Affairs (Wamensos).
In this case, the work of the Minister of Social Affairs, Tri Rismaharini, will be assisted by the Deputy Minister of Social Affairs.
The presidential decree follows the stipulation of Presidential Decree No. 133 / P of 2020 regarding the recruitment and replacement of several advanced Indonesian Cabinet ministers of state for the period 2019-2024.
“And to implement the provisions of Article 11 of Law No. 39 of 2008 regarding state ministries, it is necessary to stipulate a presidential regulation regarding the Ministry of Social Affairs,” the presidential decree said quoting Suara. .com, Thursday (12/23). / 2021).
In Article 2, paragraph 1, of the Presidential Regulations, it is stated that at the head of the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Minister of Social Affairs is assisted by the Deputy Minister of Social Affairs in accordance with the appointment of the President.
“In the direction of the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Minister may be assisted by the Deputy Minister in accordance with the appointment of the President,” writes Presidential Decree No. 110 of 2021 concerning the Ministry of Social Affairs.
In addition, article 2, paragraph 2, specifies that the deputy minister is appointed and dismissed by the president.
“The deputy ministers are appointed and dismissed by the president”, specifies the presidential decree n ° 110 of 2021 concerning the Ministry of Social Affairs.
On the basis of the presidential regulations, the Deputy Minister of Social Affairs is accountable to the Minister of Social Affairs and assists the Minister of Social Affairs in the conduct of the implementation of the tasks of the Ministry of Social Affairs.
