Pink Floyd frontman calls PM Modi





British musician and founding member of former rock band Pink Floyd called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrest of human rights activist Khurram Parvez It comes amid calls from various international human rights organizations calling for Parvez’s immediate release. Hey Modi, leave Khurram alone! the musician said, retweeting a tweet demanding the activist’s release. Rogers has always been on Kashmir, in a video shared by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in February 2020, the musician spoke out against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) law introduced by the Indian government during a protest in London. demanding the release of Julien Assange. Earlier on Wednesday, a Twitter storm was sparked by various human rights organizations calling on the Indian government to release the activist on an immediate basis after he had spent a month in NIA custody. The campaign was initially launched by the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) for two days, December 21-22, urging the GoI to release the activists. However, a number of organizations later joined in calling for Parvez’s immediate release. 28 British parliamentarians have also written to the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom expressing their concerns over human rights violations and the illegal detention of Khurram Pervez. The UN special rapporteurs also urged Indian authorities to stop targeting Parvez, who spent a month in prison on December 22. Parvez has worked extensively to document serious human rights violations, including enforced disappearances and unlawful killings in Kashmir. In his quest for accountability, Parvez has been the victim of a number of incidents of retaliation for sharing such information with the United Nations, as evidenced by various Secretary-General’s reports and communications from special procedures mandate holders. of the UN, the UN said in its latest statement. We are concerned that a month after Parvez’s arrest he is still deprived of his liberty in what appears to be yet another incident of reprisal for his legitimate activities as a human rights defender and because he denounced violations, he said. The statement added that in view of this background of previous reprisals, we call on the Indian authorities to immediately release him and guarantee his rights to liberty and security. Parvez, who was arrested on November 22, 2021 on charges of conspiracy and activism under India’s counterterrorism legislation, the Prevention of Illegal Activities Act (UAPA), is currently being held at the Rohini prison complex. Parvez was arrested on November 22, 2021, following a raid by Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) detectives on his residence and office in Srinagar. After spending a month in the NIA prison, the Delhi court extended his custody, the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) said in a tweet. Choose a plan according to your location

