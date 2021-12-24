North Korea welcomes departure of Chinese envoy





North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-uncongratulated the outgoing Chinese Ambassador Li Jinjunfor his efforts to strengthen ties between China and North Korea,according toState-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Choe RyongHae, a senior official of the Workers’ Party of Korea, conveyed Kim’s remarks to Li, saying he highly praised the ambassador for successfully assisting several DPRK-China summit meetings over the past seven years. , making great efforts to develop the friendly relations between the two sides and the two countries. The North Korean leader said relations between the two nations had entered a new era, according to the Choes statement. In turn, Li expressed his thanks to Kim and stressed his pride in North Korea’s progress in all areas of socialist construction, according to the KCNA. Li is a career diplomat at the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He has been Ambassador to North Korea since 2015. Prior to his posting to Pyongyang, he represented Chinese interests in Myanmar and the Philippines. It is notable for remaining in North Korea even after most foreign embassies in the country’s capital closed, and severe social restrictions were placed on its residents due to the coronavirus pandemic. China and North Korea have enjoyed a largely friendly strategic partnership since 1961. That year, the two countries for the first time signed a Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, which is the only treaty of defense that either nation currently has on the books. Although China has expressed frustration over North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, it has largely continued to support the country, while North Korea has become increasingly dependent on it. China for trade as US and Western sanctions have intensified. In 2018, Kim sought to reestablish ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping, making his first international trip to Beijing to meet with the Chinese leader. Xi returned the favor by visiting Pyongyang in June 2019, the first Chinese leader to do so since Hu Jintao in 2005, and the first since North Korea detonated its first nuclear device in 2006. China had been a party to the six-party talks aimed at preventing North Korean nuclearization since 2003 and was hampered by the failed talks. TrevorFilse is a news and foreign affairs writer for theNational interest. Image: Reuters



