The Ministry of Cooperatives focuses on overhauling the economic structure





Jokowi called on the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs to rethink MSME development policy. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs, Teten Masduki, underlined that under his leadership, the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs (Kemenkop) remains focused on managing programs capable of boosting the economy of MSMEs. Teten said, president Joko Widodo ask for it policy overhaul development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) “As I was trusted to be a minister at Kemenkop UKM, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked me to rethink SME development policies. economic structure For decades we have been dominated by the micro-sector, “Teten said in an official statement on Friday (12/24). Thus, according to him, the current policy of the Ministry of co-ordination of cooperatives can not continue the old policies, which are unable to change the economic structure. The reason is that since the crisis of 1998, 2008, and currently the crisis due to the pandemic, the microeconomic sector still dominates the business. “Indeed, around 97% of labor uptake is dominated by MSMEs, but UMKM always at the micro level, where the economic system is unstable at the household level. For that, we have to increase this sector, not continue to be micro, ”he said. He admitted that currently the mindset of MSMEs is starting to change slightly. If in the past you only dwelled on the same case. Today, MSMEs are gradually starting to change the business concept with various innovations. “So the awareness to take this course started to emerge,” Teten said. The government, Teten continued, must also immediately provide quality jobs. This effort cannot rest on government alone. Therefore, various collaborations, business innovations at the small, medium and enterprise level also help to provide jobs, so that the middle class economic group continues to grow. Teten reminded his staff that the Kemenkop takes care of around 99.9% of the business players in Indonesia. “This means that the existence of the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs is very vital for the Indonesian economy. We cannot run the ministry carelessly. How can we change the economic structure of the country, if we do not change ourselves? “even our state of mind, let us share perceptions and innovate. This ministry cannot make an ordinary program”, he declared. Not only that, Teten also addressed the issue of the state budget which has been mandated by the co-ordinating ministry of cooperatives to use it to the best of its ability. He asked that the budget of the ministry not be absorbed before the end of the year. “It can’t go on like this. Learning from the experience of last year, usually 3 months before the end of the new year are busy absorbing the budget. I ask that all program planning and appeals for offers can be completed in December, so that at the beginning of January we can start again. ”says Teten. Not without reason, because according to Teten, if the budget is absorbed quickly and on time, it will also contribute to the national economy. Economic growth is growing because it is supported by government spending. “We have to maintain the confidence of the market by managing the budget well,” said Teten.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/r4mfv7457/kemenkop-fokus-desain-ulang-struktur-ekonomi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos