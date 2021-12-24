Turkish minister concedes lira rally decimated small investors





(Bloomberg) – The unprecedented rally in the Turkish lira earlier this week surprised recent buyers of foreign currencies, and the government has recognized that the hardest hit were small investors. Foreign currency was still being bought when the pound fell to 15, 16, 17 to the dollar, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said Thursday evening in a live interview with local broadcaster NTV. Who were these buyers? Certainly no big financiers. Any sane financier would know that things would turn around in Turkey, he said. So who got burned? Small investors, as always. Now they are mulling over their losses. The pound regained some of its heavy losses within hours late Monday, with a move from the low to the top of 33%, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a new deposit tool that protects savers against depreciation of the dollar. cash. The pound continued to strengthen throughout the week, wiping out the savings of those who had accumulated dollars and euros in an attempt to protect their purchasing power. Turks’ foreign currency deposits rose by a net $ 5.4 billion in the week to December 17, the last week of the pound rout, according to official data released Thursday. The pound closed at 16.41 per dollar on December 17, falling to a record low of 18.3633 on Monday, before Erdogan spoke. We warned them, saying it was a bubble, Nebati said in Thursday’s interview, referring to Turkish citizens. We have told them several times not to join. Billions of missing turkeys signal unexpected pound intervention The minister, who was appointed by Erdogan in early December, appeared to acknowledge that there had been government intervention in the market to support the lire. Responding to a question of whether state institutions were selling foreign currencies, he said: Doesn’t Turkey have the power to use all the instruments it has? He can use any instrument he needs. Despite this week’s gains, the pound is still 26% weaker since September 23, when the central bank, encouraged by Erdogan, began cutting interest rates. It remains the worst performing among emerging market currencies against the dollar this year, falling 37%. 2021 Bloomberg LP

