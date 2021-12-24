Rob Angus hopes Boris Johnson ‘keeps his cool’ in the face of crowds at sports venues





SWINDON Town CEO Rob Angus hopes the UK government will keep its cool over the crowds at football stadiums ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Manchester City next month.

City are set to host the Premier League champions in a kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday January 7 with ITV also showing the draw around the world.

The County Ground club are continuing in earnest preparations ahead of one of the biggest games in many years, as matches up and down the country continue to be postponed due to the Covids variant Omicron. Meanwhile, the Welsh FA on Wednesday suspended its first three tiers after the country chose to limit spectators to just 50 earlier this week. Towns CEO echoed the EFL’s optimism about downplaying schedule disruptions, but said ultimately there was nothing the club could do if Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced similar restrictions previous national closures. Angus said: Personally, I hope the government keeps its cool (regarding crowd restrictions). But hey we have to wait and see because we can not do anything. We just have to follow the government guidelines and hope that the city game goes with a big crowd. It’s the biggest game for the club in an extremely long time, so we hope it continues with the fans. But at the end of the day, that will be a decision the government will have to make and will have to comply with whatever decision occurs. Swindon has already seen two recent games postponed due to Covid outbreaks within teams. Towns’ game against Walsall was postponed due to an issue within the Robins setup while the Boxing Day clubs clash in Exeter City was postponed due to an issue on the Greeks side. With two back-to-back home games before the FA Cup draw, Swindon is hopeful there will be no more postponement, and Angus has been keen to reassure fans that the new EFL protocols will ensure match days at County Ground. can be enjoyed in environments as secure as Covid. possible. He said: From our point of view, and from the point of view of our supporters, let’s do everything possible to ensure that all of our matches are safe. We have new EFL Covid rules to follow that we need to put in place for every home game from now on, but all we can do is follow the guidelines, hope and wait and see. what is happening.

