Trump Could Be Charged With Attempt To Obstruct Election Certification, Legal Experts Sure | Attack on the US Capitol





Donald Trump is increasingly expected to be indicted for trying to block Congress from certifying Joe Bidens’ election this year, as House panel collects more evidence on the attack January 6 against the Capitol, according to former prosecutors and other experts.

Speculation over possible charges against the former US president has been bolstered by a recent bombshell from Republican Representative and Jan. 6 panel vice-chair Liz Cheney, suggesting the House panel examine whether Trump violated a law prohibiting obstruction of official proceedings.

Former prosecutors say if the panel finds new evidence of Trump’s role interfering with Congress ‘work to certify Bidens’ election, it could help substantiate a potential Justice Department case.

In various ways, Cheneys’ comments were echoed by two other members of the House select committee, Republican Adam Kinzinger and Democrat Jamie Raskin, prompting discussion of how a filibuster law might apply to Trump, which would force the panel to return criminal evidence. for the Justice Department to investigate, say DoJ veterans.

Representative Liz Cheney said the Jan.6 panel was examining whether Trump could be charged with obstructing official proceedings. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters

Cheneys’ remarks raising the specter of criminal charges against Trump came twice earlier this month during committee hearings. Experts believe the charges may be well founded given Trump’s actions on January 6, including inflammatory remarks at a rally ahead of the Capitol attack and the inability to act for hours to stop the riot , said former justice ministry officials.

Based on what is already in the public domain, there is strong evidence that many people, inside and outside of government, have attempted to hinder and have obstructed, at least for some time, a formal process. , that is, certification of the presidential election, former DOJ Inspector General and former prosecutor Michael Bromwich said in a statement to the Guardian. It’s a crime.

While a referral by a House panel for obstruction by Trump would not force the DOJ to open a criminal case against him, it could help provide more evidence and put pressure on the Justice Department to it is moving forward, according to former prosecutors.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has so far declined to say whether his department is already investigating Trump and his key allies for their role in the assault on Capitol Hill.

The panel gathered significant evidence, including more than 30,000 tapes and interviews with more than 300 people, including key White House staff.

Evidence against Trump himself could include his actions at the Stop the Steal rally near the White House, where he urged supporters to march to Capitol Hill and fight like hell. [or] you will no longer have a country. Trump then resisted for hours several calls from Republicans and others to urge his violent supporters to stop the attack.

Donald Trump spoke at the rally before his supporters stormed the Capitol. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Recent rulings by Trump-appointed district court judges have supported the use of the Obstruction Act, which federal prosecutors have cited in about 200 cases involving rioters indicted by the Justice Department for their role in the attack on the Capitol which injured around 140 police officers and left five dead.

Still, experts note that the mission of the House panels was to write a full report on what happened on January 6 and work on legislation to prevent such attacks on democracy. They warn that any criminal referral to DOJ documenting Trump’s obstruction of Congress will take time and more evidence to help strengthen a DOJ investigation.

Some DOJ veterans say any referral to the DOJ by the House panel for a criminal case against Trump and possibly high profile allies such as former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who the House cited last week Criminal contempt for refusing to be filed could also include Trumps aggressively pressuring federal and state officials by Jan.6 to block Bidens’ victory with baseless fraud charges.

Bromwich stressed that the evidence steadily accumulates, which would prove obstruction beyond a reasonable doubt. The ultimate question is who would be the defendants in such an obstruction case. A growing body of evidence shows that, in law and in fact, this could include Trump, Meadows, and other members of Trump’s inner circle.

Cheney first addressed the issue of Trump’s potential guilt during a hearing before a House panel last week, when she asked that Meadows be held in contempt for refusing to be deposed, and then went on to say hit Trump with a rhetorical bomb.

We know hours have passed without the President taking action to defend the United States Congress from an assault while we count the electoral votes, Cheney said.

Photograph: Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty Images

Did Donald Trump, by his action or his inaction, fraudulently seek to hinder or impede the process of counting the votes of Congress representatives?

Cheneys’ comments about Trump were very specific, including the language of the criminal obstruction law, and she said her question was central to the legislative tasks of the panels.

Raskin also told Politico that whether Trump broke the law by obstructing formal process was clearly one of the concerns of some committee members.

The possibility of obstruction charges is legally valid, said Paul Rosenzweig, a former Justice Department prosecutor who worked on Ken Starrs’ team during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, noting that two District judges appointed by Trump recently said the statute covers efforts on Jan.6 to stop the electoral count.

For example, Judge Dabney Friedrich recently rejected a claim by some defendants who challenged the Justice Department’s view that the January 6 congressional meeting fell within the legal definition of formal proceeding.

Rosenzweig argued that given Trump’s various attempts before Jan.6 to undermine the election results, a larger conspiracy case might be another option for prosecutors to pursue. If the Justice Department examines broader conspiracy charges, Trump’s continued pressure on Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his senior deputy to help him block Bidens’ victory would likely be relevant, according to former officials. prosecutors.

In an appeal on December 27, 2020, Trump urged Rosen and his deputy to falsely declare the election illegal and corrupt despite the DOJ finding no evidence of widespread electoral fraud.

Paul Pelletier, former acting head of the Justice Department’s fraud section, said Cheneys’ statements were carefully drafted and obviously based on evidence the committee saw. If Congress were ultimately to send the case back to DOJ for investigation and prosecution, DOJ’s investigation would not be limited to a single obstruction charge, but would more likely investigate broader conspiracy charges potentially involving Trump and other key devotees.

The panel recently picked up its pace by sending out dozens of subpoenas for documents and depositions, some to shut down Trump aides. Meadows has become a central part of the investigation, in part because of the tweets he received about and near the insurgency which are among the roughly 9,000 documents he handed to the panel, much to the chagrin of Trump.

While Trump’s efforts to prevent the panel from moving forward had limited success, he relied on sending out splenic email attacks, including one last month that read: RINOs , Cheney and Kinzinger, who could not be elected dog catcher in their districts.

Despite Trump’s furious attacks on the panel, some ex-prosecutors say prosecuting Trump if enough evidence is found to justify charges is important to the health of America’s democracy.

Former Georgia lawyer Michael J Moore told The Guardian: I hate to think of a legal system that would allow the most powerful person in the country not to be challenged when they abdicated their highest priority, namely ensure the safety of our citizens. Trump’s conduct that day was not unlike that of a mob boss.

