imf: the government of Prime Minister Imrans has no other choice but to give in to the IMF program





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s worsened economic situation has dried up all options for the country to solve its monetary problems, except to give in to the existing program of the International Monetary Fund to avoid a full-blown financial catastrophe. Senior government officials say top finance ministry officials have decided to consult with Prime Minister Imran Khan to devise a new strategy to introduce IMF-mandated legislation to resume a suspended 6-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF). billions of dollars. The IMF has linked the resumption of lending to parliamentary approval for the passage of two key bills, the Tax Law Amendment Bill (Fourth) and the State Bank Autonomy Bill. of Pakistan (SBP). The Tax Law Amendment Bill (Fourth) provides for the removal of GST exemptions on hundreds of products with the aim of increasing tax revenue by around 350 billion rupees (Pakistani rupees). The government fears that the imposition of these new taxes at this stage, when inflation in November was 11.53%, could provoke a strong reaction of the public opinion. The SBP Autonomy Bill, meanwhile, would grant the central bank independence in all matters of monetary policy, exchange rates and recruitment. The government believes that due to strong political opposition, it will not be possible for the ruling party and its allies to pass the bills in parliament. Knowing its limitations, the government tried to convince the IMF that it would introduce a mini-budget and change laws through a presidential ordinance, a common practice in the government of the day. In addition to the withdrawal of tax exemptions and central bank autonomy, the IMF also pushed the government to reduce the public sector development program by Rs 200 billion, bringing it down to Rs 700 billion. Meanwhile, the Saudi government has deposited a $ 3 billion loan with Pakistan to increase its foreign exchange reserves, but it is also dependent on keeping Islamabad under the IMF program. The terms of the deal, which are no longer confidential, allow Riyadh to withdraw the sum within 72 hours if Islamabad abandons the IMF program.

