Pakistan’s memory of 1971 is as good as Ghajini’s. It’s both the victim and the winner





Every year around this time an annual debate begins in Pakistan on the lessons of 1971, the apologies for 1971 and the responsibility for 1971. All of this is good, but what exactly happened in 1971 that needs to be addressed. learn lessons, apologize and be responsible? However, we would like to apologize to you, our memory of the story is as good as that of Ghajini.

Why is Pakistan debating this issue of apologies in Bangladesh when we have been taught from school that nothing bad really happened in 1971? From what we would learn by heart as the salient features of the creation of Bangladesh and not the fall of Dhaka, or Sakoot-e-Dhaka, was that it was a very bad world and we were alone. at this moment. The enemy’s evil eyes were set to destroy us and they came in all shapes and sizes, even then. Innocent as always, we could not comprehend the hostile designs of the enemy even then. We were the good guys who never did anything wrong. Politicians were to blame even then. Hindus and Jews were conspiring against us even then. There were both true patriots and state sanctioned traitors we could choose from. Everything was perfect, so we wanted to surrender.

What excuses?

After being fed this content all our lives, and then coming face to face with someone on the other side of the conflict, we realized that the fact is indeed stranger than the fiction. The fiction was to avenge the defeat (even if it was not a defeat at the same time) one day. We were living with the dream of taking badla (revenge) from India but teaching the children that it was anything but defeat. How can Pakistan learn a lesson from a debacle that must first be unlearned in the national discourse? The front page of Dawn The Morning After Surrender (December 17, 1971) declaring war until victory sums up national politics in one word, 50 years of Bangladesh or 74 years of Pakistan.

Pakistan owes Bangladesh an apology, it is said. An apology for the excesses of the war, an apology for the discriminatory treatment inflicted on the Bengalis in East Pakistan. Pakistan which came closest to apologizing was a regret on the part of the former president, General Pervez Musharraf, during his visit to Dhaka. Over the decades, Bangladesh officials have demanded a formal apology from Pakistan, the response of which has often been: let’s bury the hatchet and move on. Asking Bangladesh to forget everything and move on, while promising the Pakistanis revenge on 1971 with India, how does it work?

First step for Pakistan

Accepting the truth might be the first step towards making an apology. The real truth, not the War Until Victory genre or the one where you produce movies like Khel Khel Mein (2021) to push the same propaganda forward: Makkaar dushman India is behind everything that happened in Bangladesh and now she is behind everything that is happening in Balochistan. Surely, yeh sab kuch Hindustan il karwa raha hai. The denial of truth continues, even today. A documentary on 50 years from Bangladesh tries to wash up the mass rape of Bengali women in the camps. Oh, for the troops to defend the country and have the time and luxury to rape, is it impossible? In denial, even sexual violence becomes a bizarre act of grotesque magic. And this Sheikh Mujib did not want a separate country but it is the “international powers who have abused the people”. Believe it if you will, for the same constituency would endlessly debate the number of 93,000 prisoners of war in India. They would also believe General AAK Niazi saying that Dhaka will only fall on my corpse, then signing the surrender document the next moment.

Those who built the facade of winning the war and losing half the country continue to sell the event as a victory, of which they were both a victim and a winner yeh 1971 ki fauj nahin hai (this is not 1971 army), yeh 1971 nahin jab ek tv channel tha (not 1971, when there was only one tv channel), media is free now. The media today are as free as several front pages of Dawn in 1971: Final victory in the war of survival will be ours inchallah, as proclaimed by General Yahya Khan. So who even seeks accountability for 1971 beyond the debate circuit? Certainly not the current Prime Minister Imran Khan, who went through the same ordeal buying the internal 1971 propaganda and later finding the truth on the other side.

Knock on wood. Some things never change, like the paranoia around citizens demanding equality and the rights to be appointed agents and traitors. On the day of the 50th victory, another question that mainstream television, not as uncomfortable as holding war criminals to account, arose: How has Bangladesh progressed economically in this regard. pace leaving Pakistan behind? Leaving Pakistan behind the answer lies in the question. Called a hopeless case at the time of its birth, Bangladesh may not have an atomic bomb or the illusion of becoming a leader of the Muslim umma, but it does have a taka that is worth 2 PKR and the economy at the same time. fastest growing in South Asia. Region. And if there is no fault in their stars, by 2030 Pakistan might even borrow from Bangladesh. Now it’s a win-win for all.

The author is a Pakistani freelance journalist. His Twitter handle is @nailanayat. Opinions are personal.

