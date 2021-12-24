US reunites 100 children taken from parents under Trump





An effort by the Biden administration to reunite children and parents who have been separated under President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy has made increasing progress as it nears the end of its first year

The Homeland Security Ministry said on Thursday that 100 children, mostly from Central America, were back with their families and about 350 more reunions were underway after taking steps to improve the program.

I wish it had happened much faster. But we are making progress and I feel like we are gaining momentum, ”said Michelle Bran, executive director of the administration’s family reunification task force.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on day one of his tenure to reunite families who have been separated under the Trump administration’s widely condemned practice of forcibly separating parents and children at the US-Mexico border to discourage illegal immigration.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas thanked community organizations for helping locate and contact family members as he announced the stage of the program on Twitter. We still have a lot of work to do, he wrote. We are committed to finding every family and giving them the chance to reunite and heal.

The task force’s work was complicated by a number of factors, including insufficient or missing records on separated families, the large number of cases and the fact that many relatives live in remote communities in Central America and n were unable to find their children. or travel to the United States to collect them.

By September, the task force had reunited 50 families when the administration announced a partnership to accelerate efforts with the International Organization for Migration. A Juntos.gov or Together.gov web portal has been created for parents to contact the US government and follow the reunification process.

About 5,500 children were forcibly taken from their parents under Trump, mostly in 2018. His administration sought to stop an increase in the number of people crossing the US-Mexico border by resorting to criminal prosecution, even if the migrants did show up. authorities to seek asylum. as permitted by law.

Amid widespread condemnation, including from Republicans, Trump ended the practice in June 2018, just days before a judge ordered the program to end in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Bran said in an interview ahead of Thursday’s announcement that officials believe there are still around 1,150 children whose fate has not been confirmed. The total fluctuates as some cases are resolved with new information and new ones emerge, including some who have contacted the new web portal.

Obviously, it’s not near the end, Brane said. This is only the start of this rise in power and I hope families will see the reunifications take place and feel confident to come forward.

Reunited parents and children, including some who arrived at U.S. airports this week, are granted humanitarian parole to reside in the country for at least three years and can be granted permanent status through asylum or another program. They also benefit from advisory services.

Hundreds of families have also filed lawsuits against the federal government.

The Justice Department last week told lawyers representing several family groups it was withdrawing from settlement negotiations after eight months of talks and would defend each case in court.

This came after media reports of a proposed settlement that would include payments of several hundred thousand dollars to each affected person sparked outrage from critics of the Biden administration in Congress and elsewhere.

